Rurouni Kenshin Season 2 Episode 4: Release Date, Where To Stream, What To Expect And More

Kenshin and his group have entered Shingetsu Village alongside the Mishima brothers, who have fled the area. There, they found that the village is under the tyrannical rule of ‘Lord Senkaku.’ Due to the use of violence, the villagers are unable to resist the tyranny imposed on them.

Kenshin, having learned of this predicament, is now determined to redeem the situation. Don’t miss Rurouni Kenshin Season 2 Episode 4 to see the clash between Kenshin's commitment to protect the innocent and Eiji’s thirst for vengeance. Keep reading to find out the release date, where to watch it, the expected plot, and a recap of the last episode.

Rurouni Kenshin Season 2 Episode 4: Release date and where to read

Rurouni Kenshin Season 2 Episode 4 will be airing on Friday, October 11, 2024, at 12:55 am JST, as stated on the official website. However, due to time zone variations, many international fans can watch the episode a day earlier, on October 10, 2024.

While most global viewers will be able to stream it on Thursday, the specific release times may differ by region and time zone. Crunchyroll will be the platform hosting Rurouni Kenshin Season 2 Episode 4, but as of now, there are no announcements regarding alternative language dubs for this season.

Expected plot in Rurouni Kenshin Season 2 Episode 4

As per the official website, Rurouni Kenshin Season 2 Episode 4 will be titled ‘Portrait of an Ambitious Man.’ Kenshin has decided to protect and save Shingetsu Village from the oppressive rule of Shishio’s subordinate, Senkaku, and the upcoming episode is likely to continue with this narrative.

As Kenshin attempts to reach the mansion where Shishio is rumored to be hiding, fans can expect Rurouni Kenshin Season 2 Episode 4 to continue just as Saito saves Misao. Whether Saito decides to join Kenshin in his fight remains uncertain at this time, though it is likely the two will make it to Senkaku in this episode.

Advertisement

Rurouni Kenshin Season 2 Episode 3 recap

Rurouni Kenshin Season 2 Episode 3, titled The Abandoned Village, started as Kenshin remains silent about the Oniwaban massacre, which infuriates Misao. Despite this, Kenshin recognizes her determination to find Aoshi and allows her to accompany him to Kyoto.

During their journey, Kenshin encounters a dying man and an unconscious boy. The man asks Kenshin to fulfill his final wish—saving his village, Shingetsu, from the control of Shishio’s forces. After the man’s death, the boy, Eiji, reveals that the Meiji Government has neglected the village.

This left it vulnerable to Shishio’s corrupt enforcer, Keikaku. Upon arriving in Shingetsu, Kenshin is met with a grim sight—two bodies hanging, identified by Eiji as his parents. As Senkaku’s men confront Kenshin, a battle ensues in Rurouni Kenshin Season 2 Episode 3.

During the chaos, Saito arrives just in time to protect Misao from another assassin's attack, shifting the momentum of the confrontation and providing critical aid to Kenshin and his companions.

Advertisement

For more updates from the Rurouni Kenshin: Kyoto Disturbance anime, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.