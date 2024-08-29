Sakamoto Days Chapter 180: Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

The last chapter of Sakamoto Days saw the protagonist face off against one of the Order’s latest recruits, a gambler named Torres. The two shared their views on gambling as they fought and wreaked havoc on the city, eventually leading to Sakamoto Taro’s loss.

With Sakamoto Days Chapter 180 set to reveal how this loss affects Sakamoto’s future training and plans, don’t miss the chapter as it drops. Keep reading to find out the upcoming chapter’s release date, where to read it, the expected plot and a recap of the previous chapter.

Sakamoto Days Chapter 180: Release date and where to read

Sakamoto Days Chapter 180 is scheduled for release on Monday, September 2, 2024, at 12 am JST. Most fans around the world will be able to read the chapter on Sunday, September 1, at roughly 3 pm GMT / 8 am PT / 11 am ET. The exact timing may vary depending on individual time zones.

To read Sakamoto Days Chapter 180, those in the US and Canada can access Viz Media’s official site, while Shueisha’s MangaPlus also provides rights to release new chapters. Additionally, fans can find the chapter in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 40.

Expected plot Sakamoto Days Chapter 180

Sakamoto Days Chapter 180 will likely see Sakamoto think deeply about Torres’ advice about using the “hand he's dealt.” This reflection may lead him to evaluate his own strengths and weaknesses, realizing that his approach needs to be more strategic rather than relying on luck.

Meanwhile, Sakamoto Days Chapter 180 may shift focus to Heisuke and Shin's training under Kindaka, which is expected to be intense and challenging, pushing their limits and yielding immediate improvements. Shin's ability, in particular, could become more refined, indicating significant growth in his skills and potential development of new techniques.

Sakamoto Days Chapter 179 recap

Sakamoto Days Chapter 179, titled Torres, begins with a conversation between Sakamoto and Torres, where Torres expresses his dislike for killing, describing it as frightening, exhausting, and painful.

He criticizes the assassin profession, calling its members crazy, prompting Sakamoto to ask why he chose such a career. Torres admits that money is his main motivation, arguing that no one would kill if not for financial gain.

When Sakamoto inquires about his need for money, Torres reveals his love for gambling in Sakamoto Days Chapter 179. Despite Sakamoto's skepticism, Torres insists that only those who quit are fools. The discussion abruptly ends when Sakamoto attacks Torres, sending them crashing into a van.

Torres effortlessly blocks the attack, commenting that Sakamoto is still weak. A sudden noise is heard, and Sakamoto is propelled backward by a blast of sand, which damages his Aramid Fiber slippers.

Examining the substance, Sakamoto listens as Torres declares he won’t kill him yet, preferring to wait for his bounty to increase. Torres comes out of the vehicle with handheld sand-blasters, ready to test Sakamoto. As Sakamoto throws a stop sign at him, Torres disintegrates it with ease.

Realizing the weapon's destructive power, Sakamoto attempts to flee, but Torres quickly catches up and launches him into a monorail. The ensuing confrontation sees Torres using his blasters to slice through the monorail floor, causing a child to nearly fall in Sakamoto Days Chapter 179.

Sakamoto saves him, just as Torres arrives inside the cabin. Torres criticizes Sakamoto’s reliance on luck, breaking the strap he is holding and blasting him mid-fall. Despite the attack, Sakamoto uses the strap to pull Torres down, pinning him to a car.

Torres remains unscathed, while Sakamoto retreats with a limp. Sakamoto Days Chapter 179 ends as he thinks about his loss and Torres' earlier comments about gambling and strategy.

For more updates on Sakamoto's training regime within the Sakamoto Days manga

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators