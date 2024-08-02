Sakamoto Days Chapter 177 SPOILERS: Kindaka To Attack Sakamoto, Shin, And Heisuke; DEETS

With Kindaka awake, fans have been looking forward to the release of the next chapter to find out how his reunion with Sakamoto will go and whether he will be their mentor. The Sakamoto Days Chapter 177 spoilers that have recently been released did not disappoint, revealing that Kindaka will attack Sakamoto, Shin, and Heisuke during their training session. Keep reading to find out more about the leaks.

Sakamoto Days Chapter 177 spoilers

As per the Sakamoto Days Chapter 177 spoilers out online, the upcoming chapter will be titled Kindaka. The chapter will entail a color spread of Sakamoto and his friends cleaning a pool. The first page will also be in color.

Kindaka is still in the hospital, just waking up from an eight-year coma. Kindaka expresses his surprise at having slept for such a long time and makes some light-hearted remarks about Nagumo's unchanged appearance and age.

Nagumo responds with some dry humor before revealing that the doctors had previously said Kindaka would never wake up, making his revival seem almost miraculous in the Sakamoto Days Chapter 177 leaks.

Nagumo then asks Kindaka about his memories, and Kindaka recalls being on a bodyguard mission before frantically asking about Sakamoto, Akao, and Uzuki. Nagumo confirms the tragic fates of some of their friends and expresses the complex situation they are all in now.

Upon hearing Kindaka’s surprise at Uzuki’s current activities, Nagumo expresses relief that Kindaka finally woke up. He then shares his current difficulties, mentioning his recent departure from the Order and the ‘challenges’ he now faces in the Sakamoto Days Chapter 177 spoilers.

This leads Nagumo to begin listing out the various expenses that came with maintaining Kindaka's life support. He explains the enormous costs involved despite it being partly covered by the assassins' insurance. The total amount shocks Kindaka, a staggering sum of 11.52 billion yen accrued over the span of 8 years.

He decides to take it in his stride, suggesting he can repay it quickly once he is back in action as well as use the opportunity to get back in shape. Looking over bounties online in the Sakamoto Days Chapter 177 leaks, Kindaka stumbles upon the billion-yen bounty on Sakamoto’s head, not recognizing him and mistaking him for someone who happens to have the same name.

He sarcastically remarks about the state of the current assassins for not being able to take down such a person and decides to make him his first target. Meanwhile, Sakamoto, Shin, and Heisuke are seen running through the city as a part of their training sessions, aiming to become stronger. Shin expresses doubts about their ability to defeat the Order.

Sakamoto acknowledges this internally, thinking about the need for proper guidance and wishing for a mentor to help them hone their skills. Shin and Sakamoto suddenly notice a person approaching them at a very high speed in the Sakamoto Days Chapter 177 spoilers, and Kindaka appears after jumping off some buildings.

He complains about his form and calls Sakamoto fatso. Sakamoto recognized Kindaka immediately, asking when he had woken up. Kindaka was surprised he knew his name, which he attributes to Sakamoto having a great information network before attacking. Sakamoto is unable to follow the attack and gets hit.

Shin attempts to stop Kindaka from moving with his ability with Heisuke as backup, but Kindaka instinctively dodges. Heisuke follows up with a gunshot in the Sakamoto Days Chapter 177 leaks, and Kindaka is surprised to find skilled individuals like them before quickly dispatching them.

Sakamoto then appears from above, asking why he was after him. Upon hearing that Sakamoto was the same one he knew, Kindaka scoffs. He says that Sakamoto was a fake who used the name of ‘Sakamoto Tarou’ to get the assassins after him scared.

He says this wouldn’t work for him since he’s friends with the real one and knows how strong he is. Sakamoto quickly discards his fat layer in the Sakamoto Days Chapter 177 spoilers, reverting back to his fit frame. He punches Kindaka and sends him flying off the bridge.

Kindaka lands on top of a moving train and begins running as he is about to hit a signal gantry frame. However, Sakamoto runs at him from the opposite side and punches him again, breaking through the frame as well.

Kindaka is surprised and says he would switch to a higher gear in the Sakamoto Days Chapter 177 leaks before finally recognizing Sakamoto. They regroup with Shin and Heisuke as Kindaka apologizes and tells them that he woke up the previous day.

Shin wonders how Kindaka was able to move so well after being bedridden for so long, while Sakamoto says he found the perfect teacher. The Sakamoto Days Chapter 177 spoilers conclude with Kindaka responding in confusion.

*The spoilers provided here are not official and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release for canonical content.