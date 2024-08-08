Sakamoto Days Chapter 178: Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

Fans saw Kindaka leap back into action right after waking up from a near-decade-long coma last chapter, and now, Sakamoto seems to have finally secured a master. Sakamoto Days Chapter 178 is set to reveal just how effective this training regime will turn out, or if Kindaka will even agree to the idea in the first place. Don’t miss the upcoming chapter, and keep reading to find out the release date, expected plot and more.

Sakamoto Days Chapter 178: Release date and where to read

Sakamoto Days Chapter 178 will be out on Monday, August 19, 2024, at 12 am JST, though most fans around the world will be able to read the chapter on Sunday, August 18, at approximately 3 pm GMT / 7 am PT / 10 am ET. The exact timing may vary depending on individual time zones, so keep this in mind.

To dive into the latest chapter, Sakamoto Days Chapter 178 can be read on various online platforms. In the US and Canada, Viz Media offers access to the series, while Shueisha’s MANGAPlus also provides rights to release new chapters. Additionally, readers can find the chapter in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 38.

Expected plot in Sakamoto Days Chapter 178

Sakamoto Days Chapter 178 will likely see Sakamoto and his companions begin their training under Kindaka’s guidance. While Kindaka may initially refuse Sakamoto’s request to become their mentor, Sakamoto will likely find a way to persuade him.

On the other hand, Sakamoto Days Chapter 178 may instead shift focus back to Uzuki’s group, where the situation remains tense, particularly with Akira’s insistence on staying with Uzuki. Akao, Uzuki’s alter ego, will strive to protect Akira from losing her innocence in the brutal world of assassins.

Sakamoto Days Chapter 177 recap

Sakamoto Days Chapter 177 is titled Kindaka, and opens right after Kindaka’s awakening from an eight-year coma. He is stunned to learn that he has been unconscious for so long, while the fact that he woke up at all seems miraculous to Nagumo.

However, the most startling news for Kindaka is that Uzuki, who he once knew as a quiet and unassuming boy, has now become a significant threat to the Japan Assassin Association (JAA). Nagumo, who has been covering Kindaka’s medical expenses throughout his coma, then presents him with a staggering bill totaling 1.5 billion yen.

This prompts Kindaka to realize the urgent need to earn money quickly. He decides to take on some bounty hunting assignments in Sakamoto Days Chapter 177, and begins scanning through the list of targets. To his surprise, he sees a photo of Sakamoto with a bounty of one billion yen on his head.

The Sakamoto he sees in the picture is significantly heavier than the person he remembers, leading Kindaka to believe that this is another person, and that taking him down would be good for his rehab. Meanwhile, Sakamoto, along with Shin and Heisuke, is engaged in intense training under the sweltering heat to build their strength.

Sakamoto, however, is uncertain about how to continue getting stronger without a master to guide him, feeling somewhat lost in his training regimen. As they run in Sakamoto Days Chapter 177, someone approaches them at an incredible speed, leaving a path of destruction in their wake.

This individual is revealed to be Kindaka, who, despite having been bedridden for years, is still quite powerful. As he acknowledges he is not yet at his peak, Sakamoto quickly warns Shin and Heisuke to stay vigilant against Kindaka’s approach.

Sakamoto is then caught off guard as he is sent flying into a clothing store by Kindaka’s punch. Shin attempts to counterattack using his newly developed telepathic abilities, but Kindaka’s incredible speed allows him to evade the attack effortlessly in Sakamoto Days Chapter 177.

Heisuke also tries to predict Kindaka’s movements using his intuition but narrowly misses his mark. Kindaka quickly takes them out, and ass Sakamoto questions Kindaka’s motives, it becomes clear that the latter would not believe Sakamoto to be the real one.

Annoyed, Sakamoto decides to prove his identity by rapidly burning off his excess weight, shedding his bulk to reveal his true form just as he punches Kindaka. This takes their battle to the top of a moving train in Sakamoto Days Chapter 177.

Kindaka, still in disbelief that this overweight figure could be the Sakamoto he once knew, pushes himself even harder in the fight. After getting a good look at Sakamoto once more, Kindaka is finally convinced of Sakamoto’s identity. Sakamoto Days Chapter 177 concludes with Sakamoto declaring that he has found the perfect master as Kindaka responds in confusion.

