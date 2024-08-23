Sakamoto Days Chapter 179 SPOILERS Out: Torres To Overpower Sakamoto Taro; Discover More Here

The last chapter of Sakamoto Days revealed Kindaka’s plans to help Heiseuke and Shin in their training, while Sakamoto set off to battle against the Order. The upcoming chapter was expected to reveal the protagonist’ intense battle against Torres, and the spoilers that have recently released did not disappoint.

As per the Sakamoto Days Chapter 179 spoilers, the chapter explores a tense and action-packed encounter between Sakamoto and Torres, an Order member with a peculiar outlook on life and the assassin profession. Keep reading for a sneak peak into the upcoming chapter and to find out everything we know about the spoilers.

Sakamoto Days Chapter 179 spoilers

According to the Sakamoto Days Chapter 179 spoilers that have leaked online, the upcoming chapter will be titled Torres. The chapter opens with Torres candidly expressing his disdain for killing, describing it as scary, exhausting, and painful.

He criticizes the industry, labeling its participants as crazy, which prompts Sakamoto to question why Torres remains an assassin. Torres responds that the financial rewards are the sole motivation, as no one would engage in such work otherwise.

Sakamoto further inquires about Torres' need for money, to which Torres reveals his gambling habits. When asked if he enjoys gambling, Torres confirms this, although he wonders why Sakamoto is so inquisitive in the Sakamoto Days Chapter 179 spoilers.

Sakamoto shares that his wife considers gamblers to be fools, but Torres counters by saying that only those who quit are fools, implying that he himself is still in the game and, therefore, not a fool. This brief conversation ends as Sakamoto suddenly launches a powerful kick at Torres, sending them crashing into a van.

Torres blocks the attack effortlessly and comments that Sakamoto still isn’t strong enough. A strange noise is then heard in the Sakamoto Days Chapter 179 spoilers, and Sakamoto is suddenly propelled backward by a force that appears to be a blast of sand, which even manages to damage his Aramid Fiber slippers.

Sakamoto examines the substance, while Torres, still inside the van, informs him that he has no intention of killing him yet, as he wants to wait for Sakamoto’s bounty to increase. Another blast occurs within the vehicle.

Torres then emerges, now equipped with handheld sand-blasters attached to his palms. He expresses a desire to test whether Sakamoto is worth betting on, and the Sakamoto Days Chapter 179 spoilers briefly explains the concept of sand-blasting in a panel.

Returning to the present, Torres explains that he uses sand-blasters because bullets are too expensive. As he speaks, Sakamoto breaks off a nearby stop sign and throws it at Torres, who effortlessly disintegrates the pole with his sand-blasters.

Realizing the sheer power of the weapon, Sakamoto understands that direct contact with the blast would strip his skin off. He immediately begins to run in the Sakamoto Days Chapter 179 spoilers, but Torres swiftly catches up, launching him into a nearby suspended monorail cabin.

Despite his large build, Torres moves with surprising speed, which catches Sakamoto off guard. Torres then pursues Sakamoto and the monorail, using his blasters to slice off the floor of the cabin off. While most passengers remain seated and safe, a child loses his grip and begins to fall.

Sakamoto quickly intervenes, catching the child and telling him to sit. Torres then appears within the cabin, telling Sakamoto that he had no talent for gambling. He continues his assault in the Sakamoto Days Chapter 179 spoilers, breaking the hand strap that Sakamoto was holding onto.

As Sakamoto falls, Torres blasts him directly with the sand-blaster as he lectures him on the nature of gambling. He asserts that gambling isn't about drawing a good card but about how well one plays the hand they’re dealt. He then criticizes Sakamoto for relying too much on luck.

Despite the brutal attack, Sakamoto cleverly uses the hanging strap to grab onto Torres' foot as he falls. He then manages to pull Torres down with him, pinning him into a parked car below. Torres gets up unscathed, while Sakamoto limps away from the scene in the Sakamoto Days Chapter 179 spoilers.

Torres, observing Sakamoto's retreat, mockingly remarks that he resembles someone fleeing from a loan shark. Sakamoto retreats into an alley, mentally acknowledging that he lost the fight. He realizes that if Torres had truly intended to kill him, he would be dead.

Thinking about Torres’ earlier comments, the Sakamoto Days Chapter 179 spoilers end as Sakamoto begins to question the “cards” in his possession and how he might effectively use them in future battles.

*The spoilers provided here are not official and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release for canonical content.