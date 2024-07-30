Sakamoto Days Chapter 177: Kindaka May Mentor Sakamoto And Co; Release Date, Where To Read And More

With Kindaka awake, fans are eager to see what could happen next in Sakamoto Days Chapter 177. The upcoming chapter is expected to see the relationship of Akao (Uzuki) and Akira to be expanded upon further, while the Order and JAA get involved in the matters at the sixth base.

Don’t miss Sakamoto Days Chapter 177 to find out Sakamoto Tarou’s next move, and keep reading to get the release date, expected plot and more.

Sakamoto Days Chapter 177: Release date and where to read

Sakamoto Days Chapter 177 will be released in Japan on Monday, August 5, 2024, at midnight JST. This translates to a daytime release on August 4 for most international readers, though the exact release times will vary.

Fans looking to read Sakamoto Days Chapter 177 can access it online through Shueisha's official platforms, including Viz Media’s website, the MANGAPlus website and app, and the Shonen Jump+ app.

Expected plot in Sakamoto Days Chapter 177

Sakamoto Days Chapter 177 will likely see Akira and Akao (Uzuki) regroup with Kumanomi and the others at the JAA’s sixth base. Sakamoto, Shin, and their group will likely receive updates from Nagumo regarding Kindaka’s condition as well.

The Order is expected to arrive at the JAA’s sixth base to confront Uzuki and his allies, leading to an intense battle. Kindaka, once recovered, may offer his mentorship to Sakamoto and his friends in Sakamoto Days Chapter 177, aiding in their training and preparation.

Sakamoto Days Chapter 176 recap

Sakamoto Days Chapter 176, titled Awaken, begins with a conversation between Akira and her aunt Akao, who is currently controlling Uzuki's body. Akao reveals to Akira that Sei had set her and Uzuki up in the past, leading to her demise. Akao urges Akira to distance herself from the assassin world and to pursue a normal life — something that both she and Uzuki could never achieve.

However, Akira refuses to leave, wanting to stay and fight, which leaves Akao disappointed. The chapter then shifts to Shin, Lu, and Heisuke as they discuss Sakamoto’s National Store Chain plan. Their discussion is interrupted by Wutang, who bluntly states that they will need to defeat the Order if they want to move forward with their business plans.

Wutang's remark prompts Shin to admit their current inability to take on the Order and confronts Sakamoto about the need for intensive training for himself, Heisuke, and Lu. Sakamoto agrees with the necessity of training in Sakamoto Days Chapter 176, but thinks to himself that he cannot properly teach them due to their diverse fighting styles.

Additionally, he admits that he needs to train himself to regain his peak performance and wishes for a master who could guide them all. At a JAA facility, personnel are seen monitoring a bedridden patient with ties to Nagumo. One of the agents are revealed to be Nagumo, who swiftly kills the guards.

As he thinks about Akao’s death, it is revealed that the patient in the bed is Kindaka. Just as Nagumo is about to leave, Kindaka grabs his arm, indicating that he is awake. Sakamoto Days Chapter 176 concludes with Kindaka asking Nagumo to update him on the current situation.

