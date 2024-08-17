Sakamoto Days Chapter 178 Spoilers Out: Kindaka Refuses Train The Trio As Sakamoto Faces Off Against Torres

The last chapter of Sakamoto Days saw Kindaka, now awake from a decade-long coma, target Sakamoto in order to pay off his debt to Nagumo. Not recognizing his old friend due to his changed physique, Kindaka and Sakamoto exchanged blows before the misunderstanding was cleared up.

Having asked Kindaka to train Shin, Heisuke, and himself, the next chapter was expected to reveal the master assassin’s training methods for the trio. However, the Sakamoto Days Chapter 178 spoilers have revealed that Kindaka has refused the request. Keep reading to find out more about what happens next in the manga.

Sakamoto Days Chapter 178 spoilers

According to the Sakamoto Days Chapter 178 spoilers out online, the upcoming chapter will be titled Means And Goals. The chapter picks up right after the previous chapter, where Kindaka initially declines Sakamoto's request, expressing his disinterest in the task.

He questions why he has to be the one to take on such a responsibility, implying that the job seems bothersome to him. Sakamoto attempts to persuade Kindaka by reminding him that he had taught Sakamoto in the past, but Kindaka remains unconvinced, explaining that he has no time to teach due to his substantial debt to Nagumo.

When Sakamoto inquires about the amount of the debt, Kindaka reveals that he owes Nagumo around 1.2 billion yen. Sakamoto offers to cover the entire debt upfront, but Shin immediately objects, pointing out that they don't have the savings for such an expense.

Sakamoto, however, assures them that he has plans to take over the Japan Assassin Association (JAA) in the Sakamoto Days Chapter 178 spoilers and expand the Sakamoto store into a nationwide chain, promising to figure out a way to handle Kindaka's debt in the process.

Kindaka is taken aback by Sakamoto's ambitious plan to take over the JAA, while Shin becomes concerned that Kindaka might turn against them due to his connection with the organization. Contrary to Shin's worries, Kindaka finds Sakamoto's plan intriguing and decides to join their cause.

Shin is surprised by Kindaka's sudden change of heart, but Sakamoto quickly advises him not to overreact in the Sakamoto Days Chapter 178 spoilers. Kindaka then reveals that he has disliked the current head of the JAA, Sei Asaki, for quite some time, leading him to question his loyalty to the organization.

As the conversation progresses, the chapter shifts to a later point in time, where Sakamoto has explained their current situation to Kindaka. Realizing the gravity of their predicament, Kindaka understands that Sakamoto and his group need the strength to take down both the JAA and X's group.

He assesses Shin and Heisuke, referring to them as ‘blondie’ and ‘droopy eyes’ respectively, and comments on their potential for growth. On the other hand, he criticizes Sakamoto in the Sakamoto Days Chapter 178 spoilers, stating that he is currently hopeless.

Sakamoto wonders if Kindaka still harbors a dislike for him, but Kindaka responds by saying that he has already taught Sakamoto everything he can. He explains that if Sakamoto wants to surpass his current level, ordinary training will not suffice.

Instead, Sakamoto must survive through the narrow gap between life and death. This cryptic advice confuses Sakamoto, but Kindaka hints that there is already a perfect opponent nearby who can provide the kind of challenge Sakamoto needs in the Sakamoto Days Chapter 178 spoilers.

The chapter then transitions to Torres, a member of the Order, who is shown reading a newspaper. Torres complains about the unreliability of a horse racing prediction AI app he purchased, calling it a waste of money.

He grumbles about the futility of quitting now since it would mean wasting the 1000 yen he spent on it. As he spots Sakamoto on the street in the Sakamoto Days Chapter 178 spoilers, Torres laments how assassinations are the only real way to make money.

He then speaks into a handheld transceiver to initiate an attack. As Sakamoto walks down the street, pondering Kindaka’s advice about finding the right opponent, a car suddenly speeds towards him. Sakamoto quickly dodges the vehicle, which crashes into a pool accessories shop.

An assassin then appears and attacks Sakamoto with a weighted rope weapon in the Sakamoto Days Chapter 178 spoilers. In response, Sakamoto inflates a beach ball to deflect the attack, causing the weapon to bounce back.

Sakamoto then places a pair of swimming goggles around the assassin's neck, snapping them back to send the man flying. Another assassin jumps into the fray, this time aiming a gun at Sakamoto. Sakamoto uses a pool skimmer to grab the man's head while he is still in the air, slamming him into a utility pole and breaking it.

A third assassin charges at Sakamoto, asking not to be underestimated. Sakamoto grabs the pole of a nearby Turkish ice cream vendor and uses it to attack the assassin. The assassin dodged the attacks before trying to stop him by grabbing the ice cream cone at the end of the pole.

He ends up humiliated as the cone gives way to another one in the Sakamoto Days Chapter 178 spoilers. Sakamoto swiftly uses the pole to hang the man up using his clothing, before slamming him into the ground. Torres then appears and questions why Sakamoto isn't killing his opponents.

Sakamoto immediately recognizes him as a member of the Order he previously fought for. Sakamoto listens as Torres explains that killing his opponents would raise Sakamoto’s bounty, which currently stands at one billion yen in the Sakamoto Days Chapter 178 spoilers.

Torres laments that this amount is insufficient to settle his own debt of 60.2 billion yen to the JAA. He bizarrely suggests that Sakamoto should kill more people to increase the reward on his head, as a way of “helping” Torres with his debt.

Sakamoto struggles to comprehend Torres' twisted logic, but he recalls Kindaka's advice about finding the right opponent. As the Sakamoto Days Chapter 178 spoilers conclude, Sakamoto realizes that fighting the Order might be the perfect training he needs to reach the next level.

