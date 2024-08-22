Sakamoto Days Chapter 179: Shin And Heisuke To Train Under Kindaka; Release Date, Where To Read And More

After initially refusing, Kindaka has finally agreed to mentor Shin and Heisuke. However, he suggested that Sakamoto should instead fight the Order members as part of his training. Now, as Sakamoto faces off against Torres, fans are left to wonder how the battle will unfold.

Don’t miss Sakamoto Days Chapter 179 to find out the outcome of their battle. Keep reading to discover the release date, where to read the chapter, the expected plot and a recap of the previous chapter.

Sakamoto Days Chapter 179: Release date and where to read

Sakamoto Days chapter 179 is scheduled for release in Japan on Monday, August 26, 2024, at 12 am JST. In most countries internationally, this may translate to a daytime release on Sunday, August 25, at approximately 3 pm GMT / 8 am PT / 11 am ET, with exact times varying by time zone.

Sakamoto Days follows a weekly release schedule, with the next chapter expected to drop in a week. Fans can access Sakamoto Days Chapter 179 on Viz Media's official website, Shueisha's MANGAPlus service, or the Shonen Jump+ app.

What to expect in Sakamoto Days Chapter 179?

Sakamoto Days Chapter 179 will likely focus on Sakamoto’s fight with Torres, whom Kindaka alluded to as the perfect opponent for Sakamoto’s ‘training.’ The battle between them may take up most of the chapter, with their interactions revealing more about Torres' peculiar and twisted personality.

Meanwhile, Heisuke and Shin will likely undergo rigorous training under Kindaka in Sakamoto Days Chapter 179, with the process appearing chaotic yet immediately beneficial. Fans can anticipate seeing Shin’s abilities become more refined as he trains under Kindaka’s demanding guidance.

Advertisement

Sakamoto Days Chapter 178 recap

Titled ‘Means And End,’ Sakamoto Days Chapter 178 begins with Kindaka refusing Sakamoto's request for training, stating that it seemed too troublesome. Sakamoto tries to persuade him by recalling that Kindaka had taught him before.

Kindaka explains that he doesn't have time due to a significant debt he owes to Nagumo, amounting to 1.2 billion yen. Sakamoto offers to cover the debt, although Shin protests since they lack the funds. Sakamoto reassures them by revealing his plan to take over the JAA and expand his store into a nationwide chain.

Kindaka is surprised by Sakamoto's ambition and, instead of becoming an enemy due to his JAA ties, finds the idea intriguing and decides to join them in Sakamoto Days Chapter 178. Kindaka admits to disliking the current JAA head, Sei Asaki.

Later, Kindaka assesses Sakamoto’s team, seeing potential in Shin and Heisuke, while the idea of training Sakamoto seemed impossible. He suggests that Sakamoto needs extreme training to improve and hints at a different opponent he knew of.

Advertisement

The scene then shifts to Torres, a member of the Order, who is frustrated with a faulty horse racing prediction app. Spotting Sakamoto on the street in Sakamoto Days Chapter 178, Torres initiates an attack, believing assassinations are the only reliable way to make money.

A car barrels toward Sakamoto, who dodges it, and then faces off against multiple assassins, effortlessly defeating them using various unconventional methods. Torres then confronts Sakamoto, questioning why he isn’t killing his opponents to increase the bounty on his head.

Sakamoto, confused by Torres' logic, recalls Kindaka’s words about finding the right opponent. Sakamoto Days Chapter 178 ends as the former assassin realizes that fighting the Order, particularly Torres, may just be the training Kindaka spoke of.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates from the Sakamoto Days manga.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.