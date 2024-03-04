Sand Land The Series: Confirms March '24 Release Date; Cast, Plot & More to Know

Sand Land The Series, the highly anticipated anime adaptation of Akira Toriyama's beloved manga, has finally unveiled its release date and cast details for its new arc. Fans of the story are already very excited to watch the final product take shape on the screens. Here is all you need to know about the outing.

Sand Land The Series: Release date and more to know

The anime is set to premiere on March 20, 2024, marking a momentous occasion for fans eagerly awaiting its arrival. The first seven episodes will be released simultaneously on Disney Plus' STAR Anime Series programming slot and Hulu in the USA. Following this initial release, subsequent episodes will air every Wednesday.

Cast & Staff Members Announced

Adding to the release details, there was also the announcement of two new cast members joining the series. Mikako Komatsu, renowned for her role as Maki Zen'in in Jujutsu Kaisen, takes on the character Anne, a girl hailing from the Forest Land who accompanies Beelzebub and his companions on their adventures. Alongside her is Ayumu Murase, who will portray Muniel, an angel who proclaims himself a hero in the Forest Land.

The series will feature a captivating blend of familiar faces and fresh talent, with returning cast members including Mutsumi Tamura as Beelzebub, Kazuhito Yamaji as Rao, and others reprising their roles from the anime film adaptation. Directed by Toshihisa Yokoshima, with Hiroshi Kojina serving as direction adviser, Sand Land: The Series boasts a talented team of writers, sound directors, and composers working tirelessly to bring Toriyama's vision to life on the small screen.

Sand Land The Series: Storyline

Sand Land: The Series will be divided into two distinct arcs. The first six episodes, titled the Prince of Demons arc, will incorporate scenes from the anime movie, meticulously reworked into episodic format and enriched with additional footage. This arc promises to provide viewers with an immersive experience that expands upon the original story.

Following the Prince of Demons arc, episodes 7-13 will introduce a brand-new narrative arc titled Angelic Heroes. Set in the intriguing setting of Forest Land, conceptualized by Toriyama himself, this arc promises fresh adventures and challenges for Beelzebub and his companions to overcome. At last, we will be sure to update this section with more intel as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for further updates.