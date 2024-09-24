Senpai Is An Otokonoko Episode 12: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

The season finale of Senpai Is An Otokonoko is finally upon us, and with the season building towards a dramatic conclusion amidst the unfolding events in the Hanaoka household, fans are keen on seeing how it all wraps up.

Senpai Is An Otokonoko Episode 12 is just around the corner with more of the trio’s eventful lives, so keep reading to find out everything you need to know about the episode, including the release date, what we predict will happen, where to stream the episode and more.

Senpai Is An Otokonoko Episode 12: Release date and where to stream

As per the official series website, Senpai Is An Otokonoko Episode 12 is set to premiere on Friday, September 27, 2024, at 12:55 am JST. For viewers outside Japan, this typically means it will be available on September 12, 2024, though release times may vary by region and time zone.

In Japan, Senpai Is An Otokonoko Episode 12 will be broadcast on several networks, including Fuji TV, Kansai TV, Akita TV, and Sendai Broadcasting. Internationally, fans can catch it on Crunchyroll shortly after its Japanese airing, with options for original Japanese audio and subtitles in English, French, Latin American Spanish, Portuguese, and German.

Expected plot in Senpai Is An Otokonoko Episode 12

Senpai Is An Otokonoko Episode 12 is likely to focus on the aftermath of Makoto’s conversation with his mother. Makoto’s father will likely explain his decision to send Makoto to his maternal grandfather. This will likely provide more insight into Makoto’s mother’s struggles and her panic attacks.

In parallel, Senpai Is An Otokonoko Episode 12 is also likely to explore Saki’s vacation with her mother. While the details are unclear, Saki’s unresolved feelings about her mother’s past abandonment may resurface, potentially affecting both Saki and her grandmother.

Senpai Is An Otokonoko Episode 11 recap

Titled ‘Used To Be Friends,’ Senpai Is An Otokonoko Episode 11 sees Hayase, Makoto, and their classmates enjoy free time during their school trip, where Makoto dresses in a feminine kimono, catching Ryuji’s attention.

A flashback reveals the strain in Hayase and Makoto’s friendship after Makoto’s secret was exposed, leading others to judge Hayase for his closeness to Makoto. Later, Ryuji comforts a classmate who has feelings for Hayase, subtly speaking about his own love for Makoto.

Makoto, meanwhile, contemplates Saki and wonders about Hayase and Saotome’s relationship, accidentally calling Saki. Despite his hesitation, they have a conversation. Upon returning home, Hayase and Saotome take their first step toward dating.

Senpai Is An Otokonoko Episode 11 ends with Makoto starting a difficult conversation with his mother, but her panic attack interrupts it. His father later advises Makoto to visit his maternal grandfather, who Makoto has never met.

