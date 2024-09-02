Senpai Is An Otokonoko Episode 9: Release Date, Streaming Details, Expected Plot And More

Makoto and Ryuji seem to have gotten closer, and with Saki's family backstory revealed in the last episode of Senpai Is An Otokonoko, fans predict the next episode will be just as heartbreaking for the high schooler.

As Makoto and Ryuji's date on Christmas Eve closes in, don’t miss Senpai Is An Otokonoko Episode 9 to find out what happens next in the trio’s lives. Keep reading to discover the release date, expected plot, and more.

Senpai Is An Otokonoko Episode 9: Release date and streaming details

As per the official website, Senpai Is An Otokonoko Episode 9 will premiere on Friday, September 6, 2024, at 12:55 am JST. For most viewers, this means it will be accessible during the day on September 5, 2024, though exact release times may differ based on region and time zone.

In Japan, the episode will be broadcast on Fuji TV, Kansai TV, Akita TV, and Sendai Broadcasting. International audiences can watch Senpai Is An Otokonoko Episode 9 on Crunchyroll after its Japanese airing, with availability in the original Japanese audio and in English, French, Latin American Spanish, Portuguese, and German.

Expected plot in Senpai Is An Otokonoko Episode 9

Senpai Is An Otokonoko Episode 9 will likely entail a deeper exploration into Saki’s character, providing more details about her past and relationship with her father. Saki may think of spending Christmas with Makoto at the planetarium instead of with her father, only to learn that Makoto and Ryuji already have plans.

Advertisement

This could further deepen her emotional turmoil, especially given her lingering feelings for Makoto and recent events. If the three do spend the event together, Senpai Is An Otokonoko Episode 9 may show Saki breaking down in front of the couple and ending with Saki leaving midway.

Senpai Is An Otokonoko Episode 8 recap

Senpai Is An Otokonoko Episode 8, titled Wound, begins with Saki Aoi at the hospital with her grandmother, who had collapsed but was confirmed to be fine by a nurse. Saki then receives a call from her father, who promises to arrive the next day.

Later, Ryuji Taiga and Makoto Hanaoka are seen going to school, where Saki notices Ryuji's happiness. Later, Saki calls Ryuji, telling him she feels in danger at home after seeing a suspicious figure outside her window.

Ryuji rushes over and stays the night. While they talk about their friendship over a game of cards, the intruder enters the house and is revealed to be Saki's father. The next day, Saki dreams of her childhood in Senpai Is An Otokonoko Episode 8, which depicts her mother leaving their family.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Ryuji and Makoto make plans for Christmas Eve. As Makoto returns home, he thinks about the possibility of a kiss. The two later buy presents for one another while Makoto wonders how to contact Saki.

Meanwhile, after visiting her grandmother, Saki makes dinner for her father, who later returns drunk and apologizes for not being a good parent. The following day, he makes and cancels his plans to spend Christmas with her. Senpai Is An Otokonoko Episode 8 ends as Saki is disheartened.

Don’t miss the latest updates from the Senpai Is An Otokonoko anime here, on Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.