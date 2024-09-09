Senpai Is An Otokonoko Episode 10: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

With Ryuji and Makoto’s relationship officially over, fans wonder whether their friendship will last through this now awkward phase in their lives. The situation is further complicated by Aoi’s involvement, especially since she was the reason behind the break-up.

Don’t miss Senpai Is An Otokonoko Episode 10 to find out whether the trio will manage to rekindle their bond, and keep reading to find out the release date, expected plot and more.

Senpai Is An Otokonoko Episode 10: Release date and where to stream

According to the official series website, Senpai Is An Otokonoko Episode 10 will premiere on Friday, September 13, 2024, at 12:55 am JST. For many viewers outside Japan, this translates to a release on September 12, 2024, though exact times may vary by region and time zone.

In Japan, the episode will air on networks including Fuji TV, Kansai TV, Akita TV, and Sendai Broadcasting. Internationally, Senpai Is An Otokonoko Episode 10 will be available on Crunchyroll after its Japanese broadcast, with options for the original Japanese audio as well as English, French, Latin American Spanish, Portuguese, and German subtitles.

Expected plot in Senpai Is An Otokonoko Episode 10

Senpai Is An Otokonoko Episode 10 is likely to center around the aftermath of Ryuji and Makoto's breakup. Their friendship may become strained, leading to awkwardness and less frequent interaction between the two during school.

Aoi may attempt to reconnect with both, sensing the tension in Senpai Is An Otokonoko Episode 10. This could result in a confrontation between Aoi and Ryuji, where Ryuji might disclose Makoto's romantic feelings for Aoi and reveal that he ended their relationship due to these feelings.

Senpai Is An Otokonoko Episode 9 recap

Senpai Is An Otokonoko Episode 9, titled Christmas, sees Aoi spend Christmas Eve alone at a planetarium, lamenting not having invited anyone. On her way home, she spots a taxi with her mother inside and attempts to chase after it.

Makoto later encounters Aoi while heading to Ryuji's house. Although she initially pushes him away, he manages to comfort her, and Aoi reveals her feelings of insecurity about her mother's abandonment.

Meanwhile, Ryuji searches for Makoto and sees him embracing Aoi, suspecting Makoto's feelings are not for him. It is confirmed that Aoi's mother was indeed in the taxi, but she turned back out of nervousness in Senpai Is An Otokonoko Episode 9.

Makoto decides to walk Aoi to the station, abandoning his plans with Ryuji. Ryuji realizes Makoto's true feelings lie elsewhere. On Christmas Day, Ryuji and Makoto engage in couple-like activities, and later surprise Aoi with a hike invitation.

Senpai Is An Otokonoko Episode 9 concludes with Ryuji ending his relationship with Makoto and expressing gratitude for their time together.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.