Senpai Is An Otokonoko Episode 8: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

Senpai Is An Otokonoko Episode 8's release is just around the corner, and with Ryuji and Makoto both confessing their love while Aoi's grandmother appears to be in serious trouble, the anime's love triangle may soon face dramatic upheaval.

Keep reading to find out more about Senpai Is An Otokonoko Episode 8, from the release date and where to stream the episode to the expected plot, as well as a recap of the previous episode.

Senpai Is An Otokonoko Episode 8: Release date and where to stream

According to the official series website, Senpai Is An Otokonoko Episode 8 will debut on Friday, August 30, 2024, at 12:55 am JST. For most fans, this means it will be available during the day on August 31, 2024, although exact release times may vary by region and time zone.

Senpai Is An Otokonoko Episode 8 will air in Japan on networks such as Fuji TV, Kansai TV, Akita TV, and Sendai Broadcasting. International viewers can catch it on Crunchyroll after its Japanese broadcast, available in the original Japanese audio as well as in English, French, Latin American Spanish, Portuguese, and German.

Expected plot in Senpai Is An Otokonoko Episode 8

Senpai Is An Otokonoko Episode 8 will likely focus on Aoi Saki as she deals with the situation surrounding her grandmother. The first half of the episode will likely explore Aoi's emotional development as she eventually realizes that Makoto is the person she truly cares about.

Aoi may then return to school with a newfound purpose, ready to pursue her feelings for Makoto. Simultaneously, this will be the first day that Makoto and Ryuji attend school as a couple, potentially causing tension within their friend group.

This could also set up a significant conflict between Aoi and Ryuji, as she had encouraged him to confess his feelings to Makoto and now finds herself feeling the same. The dynamics between the trio may shift dramatically in Senpai Is An Otokonoko Episode 8 as the season’s end comes closer.

Senpai Is An Otokonoko Episode 7 recap

Senpai Is An Otokonoko Episode 7, titled ‘Like That,’ begins with Makoto accidentally knocking Ryuji's photo album to the ground, revealing a picture of Ryuji sleeping. This triggers a flashback to their childhood, depicting Ryuji's early affection for Makoto.

However, Ryuji repressed these feelings due to the societal stigma associated with alternative lifestyles, causing him to distance himself from Makoto and leading to their estrangement. Upon reuniting in high school, Ryuji discovers that Makoto is now wearing a girl's uniform but remains the same person inside.

Despite feeling the urge to reconnect, Ryuji continues to avoid Makoto because of his unresolved feelings. When Makoto is eventually outed as a boy, Ryuji pierces his own ears as an act of solidarity, choosing to share in Makoto’s ostracism in Senpai Is An Otokonoko Episode 7.

He even defends Makoto by fighting a classmate who mocks him. Although Makoto appears unaware of Ryuji's struggles, he secretly understands and chooses to pretend otherwise for Ryuji's sake. In the present, on the following day, Makoto is preoccupied with these thoughts.

Ryuji eventually confesses his love to him, and they both apologize to each other, recognizing their mutual feelings. Senpai Is An Otokonoko Episode 7 ends with Makoto asking Ryuji out after finding him skipping school, while Aoi is seen leaving school due to a situation involving her grandmother.

For more updates on the Senpai Is An Otokonoko anime, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.