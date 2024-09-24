Spice & Wolf: Merchant Meets the Wise Wolf Season 2 Renewed; All We Know So Far

The Spice and Wolf anime reboot, Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets the Wise Wolf, has officially been renewed for a second season. The announcement comes after the successful conclusion of the first season, which aired earlier this year as part of the celebration marking the 15th anniversary of the original Spice and Wolf anime adaptation.

The reboot, which premiered in Spring 2024, revisited key arcs from the original series while also adapting new material from Isuna Hasekura and Ju Ayakura’s light novel series that had not been included in previous adaptations. This included the Legend of the Pagan Gods arc, which was featured in the second half of the season. The new material brought a fresh perspective to the series, sparking excitement among long-time fans and introducing a new generation of viewers to the story.

Following the release of the final episode of Season 1 in the Summer 2024 season, a special announcement was made revealing that the series would return for a second season. Although a specific release date has not yet been provided, a new visual featuring the character Holo has been shared to celebrate the news.

The first season of Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets the Wise Wolf ran for two cours (over 20 episodes) and covered major story arcs seen in the original 2008 anime. The remake also ventured into new territory, adapting content from the light novels that had not been previously animated. As a result, the upcoming second season is expected to further expand the story, possibly including even more arcs from the novels that have yet to be adapted.

The original Spice and Wolf anime ran for 24 episodes and featured two OVA specials, but the remake is on track to surpass this with the addition of the second season. The potential for new episodes and arcs means that this reboot could ultimately become the most complete adaptation of the light novel series to date.

