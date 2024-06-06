Sword of the Demon Hunter Anime Postponed To 2025; Everything We Know About New Format

The release of the highly anticipated anime series, Sword of The Demon Hunter, has been postponed, as announced by its creators. This series, expected to entertain fans, delves into the world of the supernatural, a genre that has witnessed the immense success of franchises like Demon Slayer and Jujutsu Kaisen.

Sword of The Demon Hunter, originally published as a series of novels in 2013, has gained popularity and is set to be produced by Yokohama Animation Laboratory for an upcoming anime adaptation. The company is known for its work on popular anime series like Kingdoms of Ruin, The Witch And The Beast, and Legend of Mana: The Teardrop Crystal.

Sword of the Demon Hunter anime has been delayed

The production committee has postponed the broadcast of Sword of the Demon Hunter: Kijin Gentosho, a supernatural historical fantasy anime series, from June 27, 2024, due to production delays. The series will be broadcast for two consecutive seasons in 2025, and the committee apologizes to fans and asks for their understanding.

A statement was released on the official Sword of The Demon Hunter website stating,

"The TV anime "Kijin Gentosho," which was scheduled to begin broadcasting in July 2024, has been postponed due to production delays. It is scheduled to be broadcast domestically for two consecutive seasons in 2025. Details will be announced as soon as they are decided. We sincerely apologize to everyone who was looking forward to the release of the game for the inconvenience and concern this may have caused. We will do our best to deliver the game in the best possible form. We appreciate your understanding."

The anime adaptation was announced by Futabasha on September 9, 2021. It was later revealed in February 2024 to be a television series produced by Yokohama Animation Laboratory and directed by Kazuya Aiura, with Deko Akao overseeing series scripts, Taro Ikegami designing the characters and Ryuuichi Takada, Keiichi Hirokawa, and Kuniyuki Takahashi composing the music. It is set to premiere in 2025 on Tokyo MX and other networks.

Yokohama Animation Lab is also working on this spring's Whisper Me a Love Song anime which has delayed its last four episodes by at least two weeks.

A brief about Sword of the Demon Hunter

The original Sword of the Demon Hunter: Kijin Gentosho novels are written by Motoo Nakanishi, illustrated by Tamaki, and published in Japan by Futabasha. Seven Seas Entertainment publishes an English-language version of the novels as well as the manga adaptation with artwork by Yu Satomi.

The original manga can be picked up from Seven Seas Entertainment. Here's how the publishers describe the story as,

"In the Edo era, young Jinta and his sister must flee their home, finding refuge in a mountain village. Years later, Jinta has grown into a skilled swordsman, sworn to protect the priestess of the village shrine. Charged with slaying a demon that threatens the shrine, Jinta confronts the malevolent creature in the forest, only to learn a shocking truth. The demon speaks of events one hundred and seventy years hence, when Jinta must confront the demon in the future. Thus begins an epic fantasy journey that spans multiple eras as Jinta hunts a demon through time and must come to terms with his own dark nature."

Following are the cast of the anime series,

Taku Yashiro as Jinta

Reina Ueda as Suzune

Saori Hayami as Shirayuki

Following are the staff of the anime series,

Director: Kazuya Aiura (Assassin’s Pride)

Series composer: Deko Akao (Doctor Elise: The Royal Lady with the Lamp)

Character designer: Taro Ikegami (Legend of Mana The Teardrop Crystal)

Music composers: MONACA’s Ryuichi Takada, Keiichi Hirokawa, and Kuniyuki Takahashi (all three worked on Shangri-La Frontier)

Animation production studio: Yokohama Animation Lab

