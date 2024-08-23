That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Chapter 121: Release Date, Recap, What to Expect & More

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime manga.

After the release of Chapter 120 of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime, anticipation was building for what would happen next. In Chapter 120, we saw Adalmann finally hone his magic skills and become a valuable member of the team. Towards the end of the chapter, we see an alliance formed between Maribel and her grandfather.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime (Tensei Shitara Suraimu Datta Ken) is based on the Japanese light novel series written by Fuse and illustrated by Mitz Vah. The series began serialization in 2013, before getting a manga adaptation in 2015, followed by seven more spinoff mangas. Chapter 120, titled ‘The Slime Threat’ was released on July 26, 2024.

Chapter 121 of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime is all set to release on August 26, 2024. The manga will be available in the Monthly Shonen Sirius magazine. Details regarding the chapter’s title are not available as of this writing. We expect to see Maribel go after Rimuru’s Throne. Plot details about the next chapter are yet to be released.

In Chapter 120 of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime, we saw Adalmann finally get some control over his magical powers. Rimuru assigns Shuna to help Adalmann while he discusses with others his plans for Floor 49. It was also revealed that Milim’s favorite monster was a Slime. Rimuru also suggests using Master Cores to fight the Green Fury.

As the chapter progresses, Rimuru and his friends, along with their new core powers, decide to ambush the intruders. After a lot of trial and error, the group finally gets hold of their new powers, with Kurobei and Garm crafting new suits for them. They finally manage to defeat Green Fury using their new core powers.

In That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime, Chapter 121, we can expect to see Maribel use her skill Avarice over Rimuru and his group. Avarice lets Maribel see what those around her desire, and then she uses this to make them do her bidding. Will they fall for her skill? Also, one burning question is if anyone from Green Fury survived. Stay tuned for the latest updates on That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime, Chapter 121!

