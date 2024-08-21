That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Episode 19: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

Although not particularly eventful, the last episode of That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 featured Rimuru meeting with the kings of Blumund and Dwargon, as well as his old friend, Champion Youm, now the king of Falmenace (formerly Falmuth).

With more guests arriving in That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Episode 19 for the festival, Rimuru will need to continue navigating the intricacies of noble interactions. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming episode, from the release date and where to watch the episode to the expected plot and a recap of the previous episode.

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Episode 19: Release date and where to stream

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Episode 19 is scheduled to air on Friday, August 23, 2024. Japanese viewers can watch it at 11 pm JST, while international audiences can tune in at 3 pm GMT / 8 am PT / 11 am ET. Note that release times might slightly vary due to time zone differences.

In Japan, That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Episode 19 will be broadcast on networks such as AT-X, Tokyo MX, BS NTV, Sun TV, TV Aichi, and KBS Kyoto. For international fans, it will be available on Crunchyroll in regions outside Asia.

Expected plot in That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Episode 19

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Episode 19 will be titled Festival Eve. The grand festival Rimuru has been preparing for will finally begin in this episode, where Rimuru and his team will welcome their distinguished guests with an opulent banquet.

Advertisement

Among the notable attendees is Hinata Sakaguchi, revealing a significant thawing of relations between Jura Tempest and the Western Holy Church. The absence of the Seven Days Clergy has resulted in a more peaceful atmosphere, allowing for such interactions.

Another significant guest in That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Episode 19 will be the Empress of Thalion, Elmesia, who rarely leaves her kingdom. Additionally, familiar faces like Milim, former demon lord Carrion, and sky queen Frey will also attend the banquet.

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Episode 18 recap

Titled ‘A Throng Of Visitors,’ That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Episode 18 sees Rimuru Tempest welcome several important guests to his mansion. The episode begins with Rimuru greeting King Doram Blumund and his wife from the Blumund Kingdom.

Rimuru apologizes for not expressing his gratitude sooner for their support against Falmuth, but Doram dismisses the apology, stating that his actions were in line with their treaty. The conversation then shifts to Rimuru’s plans for a grand project.

Advertisement

Rimuru hints at transforming Blumund into a central distribution hub, an idea that excites the royal couple. Rimuru then hosts King Gazel Dwarg of the Dwarven Kingdom, who expresses concerns about the difficulties of transportation in That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Episode 18.

Rimuru considers developing trains to alleviate these issues. Their discussion also touches on the Western Holy Church's changing attitude towards Jura Tempest, and the possibility of Hinata gaining control of the Church.

Next, Rimuru meets with Youm, now the king of the newly established Falmenace Kingdom in That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Episode 18. Youm, accompanied by his wife Mjur Falmenace and his attendant Edgar, expresses gratitude towards Rimuru for his support.

Rimuru cancels the remaining reparations that Youm owed. The episode then shifts to Ingracia, where Rimuru meets Yuuki Kagurazaka, leader of the Free Guild, and invites him to the Founder's Festival.

Advertisement

Yuuki agrees, introducing his assistant, Kagali, who shares her interest in ruins exploration, sparking a conversation with Rimuru in That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Episode 18. Finally, Rimuru reunites with the Class-S kids and invites them to Jura Tempest, along with their teacher, Mrs. Tiss.

Upon returning to Jura Tempest, Rimuru learns that Masayuki the Hero has arrived. Masayuki's party members, arrogant and suspicious of Rimuru, challenge him, but Rimuru remains composed and proposes that they settle the matter in the upcoming battle tournament.

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Episode 18 ends as Masayuki reluctantly agrees, believing that his luck will see him through.

For more news about the chaos within That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3, keep up with Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.