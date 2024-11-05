The Do-Over Damsel Conquers The Dragon Emperor Episode 5: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

Jill then later made efforts to lift Prince Hadis' spirits, accompanying him everywhere and tending to his fever. In return, Hadis showed affection towards her, offering her more sweets. With Prince Gerald now declaring his intention to take Jill back, fans can only wonder how Hadis will keep his bride by his side.

Don’t miss The Do-Over Damsel Conquers The Dragon Emperor Episode 5. Keep reading to find out the release date, where to watch it, the expected plot, and a recap of the last episode’s events.

The Do-Over Damsel Conquers The Dragon Emperor Episode 5: Release date and where to stream

The Do-Over Damsel Conquers The Dragon Emperor Episode 5 will premiere on Wednesday, November 6, 2024, at 11 pm JST, with different airing times depending on the region. In Japan, it will air on Tokyo MX, AT-X, BS Nippon Television, and Kansai Television.

Japanese streaming platforms like d Anime Store and ABEMA will also offer The Do-Over Damsel Conquers The Dragon Emperor Episode 5. International viewers can watch it with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, 30 minutes after the Japanese broadcast.

What to expect The Do-Over Damsel Conquers The Dragon Emperor Episode 5?

The Do-Over Damsel Conquers The Dragon Emperor Episode 5 will be titled ‘When I Tried To Learn The Truth, It Turned Into A Fight, So Now I Can’t Do Anything.’ The episode will see Prince Gerald arrive; Jill will have to prove that she is not a kidnapping victim by showing how happy she is with Hades.

Nervous about the situation, Jill will scramble to present their relationship convincingly. However, during the meeting with Gerald, news arrives that Marquess Beil, imprisoned for his crimes, has died by suicide in his cell in The Do-Over Damsel Conquers The Dragon Emperor Episode 5.

The Do-Over Damsel Conquers The Dragon Emperor Episode 4 recap

The Do-Over Damsel Conquers The Dragon Emperor Episode 4 is titled ‘My Fiancé is Trying His Best to Woo Me and I Don't Know What to Do About It.’ The episode sees Hadis join the battlefield and send away the dragon before picking up Jill and requesting a report on the situation.

Enraged by Marquess Beil’s betrayal, Hadis confronts him, dismissing Beil’s attempts to blame the soldiers. After scolding the soldiers, Hadis returns his attention to Beil, listing his crimes, including exploiting his daughter, Sphere, to sabotage Hadis.

Despite Beil’s protests, Hadis sends him to prison for further investigation. Later, Jill, staying at the Marquess’ palace, meets Hadis, who is hungover in The Do-Over Damsel Conquers The Dragon Emperor Episode 4. She attempts to help but struggles with chores, amusing Hadis.

When she mentions he resembles her younger brother, it dampens his spirits. Later, Sphere arrives with a message from Jill's former fiancé, Prince Gerald, declaring his intent to retrieve her. The Do-Over Damsel Conquers The Dragon Emperor Episode 4 ends as Hadis reads the message, prepared to defend Jill against Gerald.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.