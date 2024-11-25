The Do-Over Damsel Conquers The Dragon Emperor Episode 8: Release Date, Where To Stream, What To Expect And More

The last episode of The Do-Over Damsel Conquers The Dragon Emperor saw Jill and Hadis travel to the Imperial Capital, where they were met with an unwelcome surprise: Hadis’ uncle had staged a coup, forcing Jill and his group to flee in haste.

With his uncle’s sword having absorbed both his and Jill’s magic, the group waited for it to break, but to no avail. Jill then joined the Dragon Knights, and fans cannot wait to see her interactions with Hadis’ sister in The Do-Over Damsel Conquers The Dragon Emperor Episode 8. Don’t miss it; get release date, expected plot and more details here.

The Do-Over Damsel Conquers The Dragon Emperor Episode 8: Release date and where to stream

The Do-Over Damsel Conquers The Dragon Emperor Episode 8 is set to premiere on Wednesday, November 27, 2024, at 11:00 pm JST, with local broadcast times varying by region. In Japan, the episode will be available on Tokyo MX, AT-X, BS Nippon Television, and Kansai Television.

It will also be streamed on platforms like d Anime Store and ABEMA. International viewers can watch The Do-Over Damsel Conquers The Dragon Emperor Episode 8 with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, which will stream it 30 minutes after the Japanese broadcast.

What to expect in The Do-Over Damsel Conquers The Dragon Emperor Episode 8?

As per the anime’s official website, The Do-Over Damsel Conquers The Dragon Emperor Episode 8 will be titled ‘As the Dragon Consort, I Have Been Rejected by a Dragon, So I Want to Befriend It Somehow.’ The episode will see Jill begin her infiltration of the Dragon Knights alongside Zeke.

Advertisement

During the aptitude test known as the ‘Dragon's Baptism,’ Elentzia’s dragon, Rosa, will aggressively reject Jill, leaving her feeling inadequate. Overwhelmed by self-doubt in The Do-Over Damsel Conquers The Dragon Emperor Episode 8, Jill will become disheartened about her capabilities as the wife of the Dragon Emperor.

The Do-Over Damsel Conquers The Dragon Emperor Episode 7 recap

The Do-Over Damsel Conquers The Dragon Emperor Episode 7 is titled ‘I Want to Stop Living the Slow Life, so I Have Decided to Start in the Dragon Knights.’ The episode sees Jill recall the past timeline where Elentzia, Rave’s first princess, was captured by Kratos.

The next morning, Jill, Hadis, Camila, and Zeke head to Rahelm, only to be attacked by Hadis’ uncle George, wielding the real Heavenly Sword. Declaring Hadis a false emperor, George wounds them before Rave teleports them to safety in Neutrahl.

With their magic sealed and Rave disappearing, the group hides in an abandoned house in The Do-Over Damsel Conquers The Dragon Emperor Episode 7. Learning George seeks their capture, Jill joins the Dragon Knights to gather intelligence, meeting Elentzia, the captain of the knights.

Advertisement

For more updates from The Do-Over Damsel Conquers The Dragon Emperor anime, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.