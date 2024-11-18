The Do-Over Damsel Conquers The Dragon Emperor Episode 7: Release Date, Where To Watch, What To Expect And More

The last episode of The Do-Over Damsel Conquers The Dragon Emperor saw the chaos in Hadis' Kingdom come to an end after Emperor Hadis’ true origins were revealed and Jill confronted the Kratos Goddess. After a fierce battle, the Goddess was defeated, exposing the true villain behind the chaos.

With Jill and Hadis solidifying their bond as a couple, fans cannot wait for The Do-Over Damsel Conquers The Dragon Emperor Episode 7 to reveal what happens next. Don’t miss the episode as it releases, and keep reading to find out the release date, what to expect, and more details.

The Do-Over Damsel Conquers The Dragon Emperor Episode 7: Release date and where to watch

The Do-Over Damsel Conquers The Dragon Emperor Episode 7 will debut on Wednesday, November 20, 2024, at 11:00 pm JST, with local airing times varying by region. In Japan, the episode will air on Tokyo MX, AT-X, BS Nippon Television, and Kansai Television.

The Do-Over Damsel Conquers The Dragon Emperor Episode 7 will also be available for streaming on Japanese platforms like d Anime Store and ABEMA. International viewers can watch it with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, which will stream it 30 minutes after the Japanese broadcast. Be sure to check for regional air times and streaming availability.

What to expect in The Do-Over Damsel Conquers The Dragon Emperor Episode 7?

As per the anime’s official website, The Do-Over Damsel Conquers The Dragon Emperor Episode 7 will be titled ‘I Want to End This Peaceful Life, So I Decided to Start the Dragon Knight Order.’ Jill and her allies will be seen celebrating their victory in Beilburg when a dragon arrives from the imperial capital Laelm to escort them back.

Advertisement

However, their journey will be disrupted by an ambush from Hadis’s uncle, Georg, who leads the imperial army. Georg accuses Hadis of being a false emperor, leading to a new conflict in The Do-Over Damsel Conquers The Dragon Emperor Episode 7. The upcoming episode will likely involve a power struggle between Hadis and Georg.

The Do-Over Damsel Conquers The Dragon Emperor Episode 6 recap

The Do-Over Damsel Conquers The Dragon Emperor Episode 6 is titled ‘Upstarts Are Attempting to Get Close to My Fiancé and I Want to Beat Them at Their Own Game.’ The episode begins as Jill remains confined by a barrier created by Rave.

He insists that both he and Emperor Hadis are willing to protect her at all costs, which confuses Jill, as she believes she was destined to be sacrificed. Frustrated, she takes a bold step by summoning the Kratos Goddess, challenging her with the legendary sword, Dragon Rave.

Advertisement

The Goddess appears in the form of a spear and targets Jill in The Do-Over Damsel Conquers The Dragon Emperor Episode 6, but the sword intervenes to save her life. However, Jill discards the sword, opting for a direct confrontation.

She surprisingly defeats the Goddess, averting a major crisis. As Jill collapses from exhaustion, Gerald tries to capture her, intrigued by her strength, but Hadis intervenes, driving Gerald away. Afterward, Hadis proposes to Jill, but a misunderstanding leaves him heartbroken.

Jill attempts to reassure him, yet hesitates to fully express her feelings. Hadis confesses he had some hope for the future. The Do-Over Damsel Conquers The Dragon Emperor Episode 6 ends as Jill vows to stay by his side while realizing she’s not yet ready to confess her love for him.

For more updates from The Do-Over Damsel Conquers The Dragon Emperor anime, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.