The Do-Over Damsel Conquers The Dragon Emperor Episode 6: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

The last episode of The Do-Over Damsel Conquers the Dragon Emperor introduced Prince Gerald’s arrival at Prince Hadis’s hometown with the intention of reclaiming Jill. However, Jill, already familiar with Gerald’s personality, rejected his marriage proposal once again. Despite this, Gerald was determined not to give up easily.

With the plot taking a complicated turn for Hadis and his kingdom, don’t miss The Do-Over Damsel Conquers The Dragon Emperor Episode 6 to find out more. Keep reading to discover the release date, expected plot, and more.

The Do-Over Damsel Conquers The Dragon Emperor Episode 6: Release date and where to stream

The Do-Over Damsel Conquers The Dragon Emperor Episode 6 is set to premiere on Wednesday, November 13, 2024, at 11:00 pm JST, with varying airing times based on the region. In Japan, it will be broadcast on Tokyo MX, AT-X, BS Nippon Television, and Kansai Television.

The episode will also be available on Japanese streaming platforms such as d Anime Store and ABEMA. International audiences can catch The Do-Over Damsel Conquers The Dragon Emperor Episode 6 with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, airing 30 minutes after the Japanese broadcast.

Expected plot in The Do-Over Damsel Conquers The Dragon Emperor Episode 6

The Do-Over Damsel Conquers The Dragon Emperor Episode 6 will be titled ‘Since Someone Approached My Fiancé, I Want to Crush Them.’ After Rave reveals the true reason for accepting Jill as the dragon consort, the upcoming episode is expected to explore Jill’s struggle against Rave’s restrictions and her attempt to safeguard Hadis from the brewing conspiracies.

The Do-Over Damsel Conquers The Dragon Emperor Episode 6 will likely explore Jill’s efforts to break free and counteract the schemes involving Beil and Gerald while addressing the growing tensions surrounding Hadis’s rule and the mysterious connection between the goddess and the dragon consort’s fate.

The Do-Over Damsel Conquers The Dragon Emperor Episode 5 recap

The Do-Over Damsel Conquers The Dragon Emperor Episode 5 is titled ‘When Seeking the Truth, Things Turned into an Argument, so I Can No Longer Do Anything.’ Jill faces the challenge of convincing Prince Gerald that her relationship with Hadis is genuine.

During a tense conversation, Jill claims that Hadis needs her because she can see the dragon god, to which Gerald vows to sever this connection. The discussion is interrupted by the news of Marquess Beil’s death, leading to rumors among the populace that the emperor’s curse is responsible.

Later, Camila and Zeke reveal the legend involving the goddess and dragon god: to bypass a magical shield, the goddess transformed into the Sacred Spear, leading to the dragon consort’s demise in The Do-Over Damsel Conquers The Dragon Emperor Episode 5.

This act was countered by the consort using the Heavenly Sword, trapping the goddess’s shadow. Suddenly, Sphere, possessed by the goddess’s shadow, attacks Jill. Hadis subdues her and declares Jill unfit as his wife.

He commands Camila and Zeke to escort all women to the palace, threatening death for disobedience. Jill realizes that Hadis seeks a bride under 14 to avoid hosting the goddess’s vessel. That night, riots erupt, and Hadis slays a rebel soldier avenging his family, while Rave prevents Jill from intervening in The Do-Over Damsel Conquers The Dragon Emperor Episode 5.

