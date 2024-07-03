The Elusive Samurai Episode 1: Release Date, Where to Watch, Expected Plot & More

The Elusive Samurai, an anime series adapted from Yusei Matsui's manga, is set to debut this week. The series follows Hojo Tokiyuki, a young lord who uses his esthetic evasion and concealment skills to reclaim his rightful position and seek revenge against those who have betrayed his family.

The anime adaptation was announced in March 2023, and fans are eagerly awaiting further updates. The intricate storyline and studio's commitment to capturing the essence of the source material promise an immersive experience that will leave viewers spellbound.

The Elusive Samurai episode 1 release date and where to watch

The Elusive Samurai is a Japanese historical manga series written and illustrated by Yusei Matsui. It has been serialized in Shueisha's shōnen manga magazine Weekly Shōnen Jump since January 2021, with its chapters collected in 15 tankōbon volumes as of April 2024.

The Elusive Samurai anime series is set to debut on July 6, 2024, on various Japanese television networks. The series will also be available on various online platforms for global accessibility. Fans in Southeast Asia can look forward to the series being licensed by Muse Communication.

The first episode is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Daylight Time July 6, 2024, 07:30 am

Eastern Standard Time July 6, 2024, 10:30 am

Central European Summer Time July 6, 2024, 04:30 pm

Indian Standard Time July 6, 2024, 08:00 pm

Japanese Standard Time July 6, 2024, 11:30 pm

Plot of The Elusive Samurai and cast

The Elusive Samurai is an anime set in 14th-century Japan, focusing on Hojo Tokiyuki, a young lord who loses power to Ashikaga Takauji's ambition. Tokiyuki uses his evasion abilities to seek revenge and restore his position. Alongside a dubious prince and followers, he outmaneuvers foes and uncovers the truth behind his family's downfall. The anime blends Tokiyuki's stealth prowess with the treacherous landscape of 14th-century Japan, offering a thrilling historical adventure.

Viz Media describes the story of The Elusive Samurai:

"After the massacre of his family by the traitor Ashikaga Takauji, Tokiyuki flees with the help of a handful of loyal retainers who have also survived the purge. One of them is Suwa Yorishige, an ally of the Hojo clan and lord of Suwa Province. The slightly odd Yorishige also claims to be clairvoyant and foretells that Tokiyuki will one day become the ruler of Japan. But for the moment, escaping from enemy territory is the priority!"

The anime's main voice cast members include:

Hojo Tokiyuki voiced by Asaki Yuikawa

Suwa Yorishige voiced by Yuichi Nakamura

Shizuku viced by Hinaki Yano

Kojiro: Mari Hino

Ayako voiced by Sayumi Suzushiro

Kazama Genba voiced by Aoi Yuki

Fubuki voiced by Kikunosuke Toya

The Elusive Samurai, a Shonen Jump anime by Yusei Matsui, is highly anticipated for its action and visuals. Directed by Yuta Yamazaki and CloverWorks, the adaptation promises more care in presentation. The color palette and filmic filters channel a nostalgic, almost InuYasha vibe, similar to the recent Frieren anime. This adaptation promises to be a hit in the Shonen Jump genre.

This can be seen in the numerous small glimpses through teaser trailers, character PVs, and visual peeks distributed by CloverWorks, and the anime appropriately channels a nostalgic look. After all, it's got a self-aware cast who, thanks to larger-than-life supporting characters like Yorishige Suwa, know vague glimpses of modern Japan as a result of their efforts.

Given how CloverWorks has handled action and adventure, like in Fairy Tail, Persona 5: The Animation, and Spy x Family alongside WIT Studio, The Elusive Samurai is sure to impress anime fans seeking visual flair.

The Elusive Samurai has a historical setting, but the nostalgic, filmic glimpses of its production and promise of thrilling action, comedy, magic realism, and drama make this upcoming Shonen Jump anime adaptation one not to miss. It's one of the most visually stunning manga in the Shonen Jump lineup, featuring a breathtakingly colorful rendition of the chaotic Kenmu Restoration with Tokiyuki Hojo at the center of it.

The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of circumstances and creators.

