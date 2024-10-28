The Most Notorious Talker Episode 5: Release Date, Where To Stream, What To Expect And More

The last episode of The Most Notorious Talker Runs The World’s Greatest Clan revealed more about Seekers, a job that initially appears to be a straightforward role that involves completing missions for rewards, but actually entails a rather dark undertone.

With Noel and Alma having left Mintz village after almost being poisoned by their greedy and ungrateful clients, Blue Beyond is set to continue their efforts to become a Regalia top clan. Don’t miss The Most Notorious Talker Episode 5 to find out what happens next; get the release date and more details here.

The Most Notorious Talker Episode 5: Release date and where to stream

The Most Notorious Talker Runs The World’s Greatest Clan Episode 5 is scheduled to premiere in Japan on Tuesday, October 30, 2024, at 12 am JST. Due to time zone differences, many viewers will have access a day earlier, on October 29, 2024.

Following its online release, the episode will air in Japan on TOKYO MX and BS NTV one week later, with an additional broadcast on AT-X the next day. Fans can stream The Most Notorious Talker Episode 5 on platforms such as Anime Store and ABEMA, while international audiences can watch it on Crunchyroll.

Expected plot in The Most Notorious Talker Episode 5

As per the title preview, The Most Notorious Talker Episode 5 will be titled The Swordsman From The Far East. The episode should further explore Alma’s sudden yet unwavering commitment to Noel. Given her loyalty in comparison to Noel's previous allies, it is likely Alma will continue to be a permanent member of Blue Beyond.

As Noel aims to strengthen Blue Beyond, recruiting additional members will become a priority as well. Given The Most Notorious Talker Episode 5’s title, Noel will likely attempt to find potential recruits whose abilities align with his strategic vision for the team.

The Most Notorious Talker Episode 4 recap

The Most Notorious Talker Episode 4 is titled ‘You Think an Apology's Gonna Cut It?’ Noel and Alma arrive at Mintz Village and receive the details of their mission from the Mayor, which is to eliminate a group of thieves led by the murderer Gordo the Razor.

After they successfully kill Gordo, they return to the village, where the Mayor’s daughter expresses a desire to become a Seeker. The Mayor invites them for a victory toast, but Noel deduces that the wine has been poisoned, a tactic to avoid paying their reward.

Using his Confess ability, Noel forces the Mayor to confess, before taking what he is owed as well as compensation for the attempted murder. Despite the Mayor's pleas for mercy due to debts owed to the Gambino mafia, Noel remains indifferent in The Most Notorious Talker Episode 4.

The Mayor’s daughter gives them everything the family has after Noel hurts the Mayor’s eye, and as they leave she declares her hatred for Seekers. Later, Alma spots an airship belonging to one of the Empire's seven elite clans.

This prompts Noel to talk about his goals for Blue Beyond – which is to join their ranks in a year. Alma, hearing this, thinks back to her test at the Society of Assassins. Flashbacks reveal Alma’s dark past and how she grew up as Alcor Judikhali’s tool for revenge.

She thinks about how she had to kill her siblings to survive, before ultimately killing her father. In the present, The Most Notorious Talker Episode 4 ends as she declares her loyalty to Noel, promising to fight by his side.

