The Most Notorious Talker Episode 4: Check Out Recap, Release Date, Where To Watch, And More Details Here

Noel Stollen has begun rebuilding his party Blue Beyond, hiring Alma Judikhali as the first new member of the reformed team. With the woman’s background as the daughter of Alcor Judikhali, the founder of the Assassin Society, fans now look forward to the mishaps this brings to the duo’s first mission together.

The Most Notorious Talker Episode 4: Release date and where to watch

Episode 2 of The Most Notorious Talker Runs The World’s Greatest Clan is set to air in Japan on Monday, October 8, 2024, at 12 AM JST. For viewers in many regions, it will be available a day earlier, on October 7, with times adjusted according to local time zones.

Fans can stream this episode on platforms like Anime Store and ABEMA, while international viewers can catch it on Crunchyroll. After its online release, the episode will be broadcast on TOKYO MX and BS NTV a week later, with an additional airing on AT-X the following day.

What to expect in The Most Notorious Talker Episode 4?

As per the title preview at the end of the last episode, The Most Notorious Talker Episode 4 will be titled ‘Don’t Expect Forgiveness If You Say Sorry.’ Noel Stollen and Alma Judikhali will be seen continuing their journey to Mintz Village to hunt down the thieves in the area.

Having demonstrated her strong compatibility with Noel’s buffs, Alma’s performance in a real combat scenario will be vital to their success. Fans can expect to see how well the pair work together under pressure in The Most Notorious Talker Episode 4.

The Most Notorious Talker Episode 3 recap

The Most Notorious Talker Episode 3, titled ‘True Talent,’ begins as Noel Stollen interviews and successfully recruits Alma Judikhali as the first new member of his reformed team, Blue Beyond. To celebrate, Noel treats Alma to a small meal, during which she shares details about her past.

Alma explains that she was rejected from the Society of Assassins after its leadership changed direction, shifting focus from assassination to espionage missions as they aligned with the crown's interests, and that those of the old ways were unneeded.

The Most Notorious Talker Episode 4 then sees Noel run an experiment on Alma’s abilities. As a Talker, Noel’s role is to provide temporary buffs to his team, enhancing their abilities. To assess Alma’s compatibility, Noel tests how well she responds to his buffs.

Unexpectedly, Alma adapts immediately, surpassing his expectations. Following these promising results, Noel and Alma set out on their first mission together, where they had trouble finding an inn for the night.

After finally finding a place to sleep, the two have a brief conversation about Noel’s job and how it was too bad he was a talker and not a warrior, though Noel quickly puts the conversation to rest. The Most Notorious Talker Episode 4 ends as Noel thinks about his grandfather.

