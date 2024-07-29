The Strongest Magician In The Demon Lord’s Army Was A Human Episode 6: Release Date, Where To Watch And More

Following Ike’s triumphant victory over Basteo the Dulahan and his bold reveal of his identity to Demon Lord Dairokuten in the previous episode, The Strongest Magician In The Demon Lord’s Army Was A Human Episode 6 is set to begin a new arc in the anime as new characters are introduced.

The Strongest Magician In The Demon Lord’s Army Was A Human Episode 6 is just around the corner with more to the story, so don’t miss it. Keep reading to find out the release date, expected plot and more.

The Strongest Magician In The Demon Lord’s Army Episode 6: Release date and where to watch

The Strongest Magician In The Demon Lord’s Army Was A Human Episode 6 is set to premiere on July 31 at 10:00 pm JST. For international viewers, the episode will release the same day around 1:00 pm GMT / 6:00 am PT / 9:00 am ET. Release times may vary depending on your location and time zone.

In Japan, The Strongest Magician In The Demon Lord’s Army Was A Human Episode 6 will air on Tokyo MX, BS Asahi and AT-X, with streaming options such as ABEMA and d Anime Store. International fans can watch the episode on Amazon Prime Video, Hulu and Crunchyroll, while viewers in East and Southeast Asia can tune in to Medialink's YouTube channel, Ani-One.

What to expect in The Strongest Magician In The Demon Lord’s Army Episode 6?

As per the episode title preview, The Strongest Magician In The Demon Lord’s Army Was A Human Episode 6 will be titled Dwarf King. Given the title, the episode will likely introduce the Dwarves and their kin as the anime begins a new narrative arc. Characters such as a new human Hero will also be introduced.

As Ike attempts to brings his dream of human-demon coexistence to fruition, fans can look forward to seeing Ike and Lilith work together to invade the Ithmus Kingdom in an effort to rescue the Dwarf King from imprisonment in The Strongest Magician In The Demon Lord’s Army Was A Human Episode 6.

The Strongest Magician In The Demon Lord’s Army Was A Human Episode 5 recap

The Strongest Magician In The Demon Lord’s Army Was A Human Episode 5 is titled Ambition. The episode begins with a flashback to Romberg discovering a toddler, Ike. The scene shifts back to the present, where Basteo declares himself the new Demon Lord after allegedly killing Dairokuten.

Basteo offers Ike a position in his new army, but Ike refuses, leading to a fierce battle. Ike quickly overpowers Basteo's puppet army, but soon finds himself cornered. Cefiro, Lilith, and Jiron arrive just in time to aid Ike, and together, they manage to subdue Basteo.

Unexpectedly, the Demon Lord reappears, revealing she is not dead. Despite Basteo's treachery, she grants him another chance, proposing a duel between him and Ike. Ike triumphs in the duel in The Strongest Magician In The Demon Lord’s Army Was A Human Episode 5, leading to the Dullahan's demise.

Impressed by Ike's abilities, the Demon Lord offers him the position of commander of the Third Corps. This news saddens Cefiro, who fears losing Ike from her team. However, Ike unmasks himself and declines the offer, expressing his desire to create a world where demons and humans can coexist.

He explains that he has already started building such a community in Ivalias and wishes to continue his efforts under Cefiro's leadership. The Strongest Magician In The Demon Lord’s Army Was A Human Episode 5 ends as Ike and Cefiro are seen leaving the Demon Lord’s Castle, as Dairokuten watches from a window within the castle.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.