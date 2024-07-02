The Strongest Magician In The Demon Lord's Army Was A Human Episode 2: Release Date, Expected Plot And More

In the premiere episode of The Strongest Magician in the Demon Lord's Army was a Human, viewers were introduced to Ike, the powerful Demon Army sorcerer who is the grandson of the legendary magician Romberg. The episode saw Ike's story, from the fierce battle to take the fortress city of Arsenum to his meeting with the Demon Lord.

As he continues to attempt to conceal his human identity, The Strongest Magician In The Demon Lord's Army Was A Human Episode 2 is just around the corner with more of his journey. Don’t miss the episode. Get the release date, expected plot, and more here.

The Strongest Magician In The Demon Lord's Army Episode 2: Release date and streaming details

The Strongest Magician In The Demon Lord's Army Episode 2 will be first released on ABEMA and Crunchyroll on July 3 at 10:30 pm JST. This translates to a daytime release the same day at approximately 1:30 pm GMT / 6:30 am PT / 9:30 ET. Keep in mind that the exact release times can vary by location and time zone.

Subsequent to its July 3 debut, The Strongest Magician In The Demon Lord's Army Episode 2 will be broadcast in Japan on July 10 at 10:00 pm JST on Tokyo MX. According to the anime’s website, it will also air on BS Asahi on July 12 and AT-X on July 14.

Advertisement

Expected plot in The Strongest Magician In The Demon Lord's Army Episode 2

The Strongest Magician In The Demon Lord's Army Was A Human Episode 2 will likely reveal deeper insights into Ike's past and origins. In the present, we may see more of his current relationship with Satie and may learn more about the world’s magical mechanics as well.

The Strongest Magician In The Demon Lord's Army Episode 2 may also explore the mysterious lost civilization hinted at in Episode 1, revealing its significance and secrets. Additionally, new characters will likely be introduced, given that the series has just begun.

The Strongest Magician In The Demon Lord's Army Episode 1 recap

The Strongest Magician In The Demon Lord's Army Was A Human Episode 1 is titled ‘Ike, Commander of the Undying Brigade.’ The episode begins with a hooded woman entering a library. She opens a book and starts narrating about Ike, the grandson of Romberg, the master magician who served in the Demon Lord's army.

Advertisement

The scene then transitions to the story within the book, where a demon army is raiding a fortress city. Ike, a sorcerer, and his pig-demon attendant discuss the castle walls and the ongoing raid. Brutal depictions of the battle follow, leading to a confrontation between Ike and the lord of the castle.

Ike offers the lord three choices: die with honor, surrender his territories, or flee. Surprised by Ike's mercy, the lord attacks but is swiftly defeated. In The Strongest Magician In The Demon Lord's Army Episode 1, Ike instructs his attendant to tend to the wounds of the lord and the soldiers who surrendered.

Meanwhile, a witch observing Ike is intrigued by his success in capturing Arsenum in just a week. Back at the castle, Ike reflects on his discomfort with battle and violence due to being a human himself. He recalls his master Romberg, who raised and taught him magic, advising him never to reveal his human identity or the secrets of a lost civilization.

Advertisement

While thinking in a barrier-protected room, Ike discovers a maid hiding under the table, who knocks herself out in panic. This inadvertently exposes his 20-year-old secret to her in The Strongest Magician In The Demon Lord's Army Episode 1, as he was not wearing his mask.

Later, as Ike takes a walk outside, his attendant expresses concern over sparing humans, but Ike argues that Arsenum needs people for trade and taxes. During an encounter with the city’s inhabitants, Ike explains that taxes will remain the same, with punishment for resistance.

He is then abruptly teleported to a dark cave, where he defeats a golem and meets Commander Cefiro, the only demon who knows his secret. She informs him that the Demon Lord, Dairokuten, wishes to meet him due to his amazing feats. She then teleports them in The Strongest Magician In The Demon Lord's Army Episode 1.

At the Demon Lord's castle, Ike is surprised to find the Demon Lord is a young girl. She questions his leniency towards humans, and he explains the long-term benefits for the Demon Army. Internally, Ike suspects the Demon Lord knows about the lost civilization. She expresses high expectations for Ike and requests to see his face next time before dismissing him.

Advertisement

Returning to Arsenum, Ike appoints the maid from earlier, Satie, to be his attendant. Ike is appointed as the ruler of Ivalias, a frontline village. He decides to repair the town walls in The Strongest Magician In The Demon Lord's Army Episode 1, enlisting both demons and humans to expedite the work.

The pig-demon attendant admires Ike's resourceful and wise way of thinking, believing Ike will one day become the Demon Lord. The Strongest Magician In The Demon Lord's Army Was A Human Episode 1 concludes with the book from the beginning being closed.

Stay up-to-date on news from The Strongest Magician In The Demon Lord's Army Was A Human, and more at Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.