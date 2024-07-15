The Strongest Magician In The Demon Lord's Army Was A Human Episode 4: Release Date, Where To Watch And More

Ike has taken down the traitor in his midst, only to discover the presence of a more powerful enemy lying in wait. With the Demon Lord bringing the accused, Basteo, in for questioning, fans can only wonder how the next episode will play out. Don’t miss The Strongest Magician In The Demon Lord's Army Was A Human Episode 4 as it drops. Keep reading to find out the release date, expected plot, and more.

The Strongest Magician In The Demon Lord's Army Episode 4: Release date and where to watch

The Strongest Magician In The Demon Lord's Army Was A Human Episode 4 will be released on July 17 at 10:00 pm JST. Internationally, this means a daytime release the same day at around 1:00 pm GMT / 6:00 am PT / 9:00 am ET. Keep in mind that the exact release times can vary by location and time zone.

In Japan, the episode will be airing on Tokyo MX first, after which it will air on BS Asahi and AT-X. The series can also be streamed on ABEMA and d Anime Store. For international fans, The Strongest Magician In The Demon Lord's Army Episode 4 can be streamed on Crunchyroll.

Expected plot of The Strongest Magician In The Demon Lord's Army Episode 4

The Strongest Magician In The Demon Lord's Army Was A Human Episode 4 will be titled Duel. Fans can anticipate an intense conflict to take place as Basteo, the Dullahan, attempts to frame Cefiro and Ike as the traitors instead.

Given the episode title, The Strongest Magician In The Demon Lord's Army Episode 4 will likely feature a duel between Cefiro and Basteo, as the heads of their respective Corps. This duel will likely be a mock battle between their troops. Ike will likely lead Cefiro's forces in the duel, though the results are yet to be seen.

The Strongest Magician In The Demon Lord's Army Episode 3 recap

The Strongest Magician In The Demon Lord's Army Was A Human Episode 3 is titled Traitor. The episode begins as Ike is held at knifepoint by Alistair, who demands he reveal his true identity. As the guards approach, Ike deftly uses a time-freezing spell to immobilize Alistair and her guards.

Later, Ike says that he is a part of the Demon Lord’s army, thereby making it impossible for him to be a human. He then questions Alistair about an assassination attempt against him. A mind-reading spell then confirms her innocence, and he leaves with Lilith in tow. Returning home, Ike brings a bag of rice to Satie, asking her to cook it.

Afterward, with Jiron’s assistance, Ike assembles his army as he suspects there is a traitor in their midst. Through his mind-reading spells, he identifies the one-eyed goblin Jace, the second in command of the Seventh Corps, as the traitor. He then informs Commander Cefiro of this in The Strongest Magician In The Demon Lord's Army Episode 3.

Ike later visits Jace, where Cefiro launches massive AOE spells on Jace’s forces. Jace attempts to flee, but is quickly caught up. During the ensuing battle, Jace proposes an alliance to overthrow the Demon Lord in order to buy time, but Ike rejects his offer.

Jace then succumbs to a powerful poison, seemingly betrayed by someone within his ranks. We then see the Demon Lord, who has summoned Cefiro and Ike to the castle. Here, Cefiro exposes Basteo, the head of the Third Corps, as the true traitor. The Strongest Magician In The Demon Lord's Army Episode 3 ends as the Demon Lord then asks Basteo, a Dullahan, what he thinks.

Keep up with Pinkvilla for more updates on The Strongest Magician In The Demon Lord's Army Was A Human.

*The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.