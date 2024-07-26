Too Many Losing Heroines Episode 3: Release Date, Where To Watch, What To Expect And More

In the last episode, fans were introduced to the other two losing heroines, Komari Chika and Yakishio Lemon. Yakishio also joined the literature club after discovering that her crush, a senior, was already in a relationship. Don’t miss the next episode to see how their stories continue, and keep reading to find out the release date, expected plot, and more.

Too Many Losing Heroines Episode 3: Release date and where to watch

As per the official anime website, Too Many Losing Heroines Episode 3 will be released on Sunday, July 28, 2024, at 12:30 am JST. This translates to a daytime release on July 27, 2024, with release times varying as per individual locations and time zones.

In Japan, Makeine: Too Many Losing Heroines Episode 3 will air on Tokyo MX, GTV, GYT, Chūkyō TV, and YTV. International viewers can catch the episode on Crunchyroll. Plus Media Networks Asia has licensed the series in Southeast Asia, and episodes will be available on Aniplus Asia.

What to expect in Too Many Losing Heroines Episode 3?

As per the anime’s official website, Too Many Losing Heroines Episode 3 will be titled Losing Before The Fight. The episode will see Nuzumiku and Komari bond over discussions at the water fountain, joined by Lemon and Yanami.

The literature club, led by President Tamaki and Vice President Koto, will be seen planning a web novel submission for the student council and embarking on a retreat. While enjoying the summer at the beach and writing, an unexpected incident occurs during the nighttime fireworks, leading to unforeseen consequences in Too Many Losing Heroines Episode 2.

Too Many Losing Heroines Episode 2 recap

Titled The Promised Failure For You, Too Many Losing Heroines Episode 2 begins with Nuzumiku organizing items in the storage room. Yakishio enters and closes the door, prompting Nuzumiku to control his feelings. Yakishio only wanted information about books her senior crush wanted to borrow. Nuzumiku devises a plan to bring them together, making Yakishio excited.

However, they find themselves locked in the room, with Yakishio struggling in the heat. A teacher arrives just in time to rescue them, and they are moved to the nurse's room, where Anna also visits them. In the second part of the episode, Anna visits the literature club with hopes of joining. Komari Chika is introduced as the only active member besides Nuzumiku.

Komari shows interest in the club president, but Koto Tsukinoki, a female senior, also desires the president, complicating matters for Komari in Too Many Losing Heroines Episode 2. Later, Yakishio and her senior enter the clubroom. The senior is persuaded to join the club, and Yakishio is referred to as his girlfriend.

The senior then reveals he already has a girlfriend, leaving Yakishio disappointed. Yakishio joins the club despite this, and Anna and Nuzumiku comfort her. Too Many Losing Heroines Episode 2 ends as Anna's debt increases to approximately 3000 yen due to her financial struggles.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

