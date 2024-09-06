Tower Of God Season 2 Episode 10: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

Horyang's origins have been revealed, introducing the Devil Of The Right Hand that possesses the other half of the devil's powers. With Horyang now leaving the group, Tower Of God Season 2 Episode 10 is set to reveal what happens next within the Tower, so don’t miss it.

Keep reading to get the release date, the expected plot, where to watch it and more details about Tower Of God Season 2 Episode 10.

Tower Of God Season 2 Episode 10: Release date and where to stream

Tower Of God Season 2 Episode 10 is scheduled for release on Sunday, September 8, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST, according to the anime's official website. For international viewers, this translates to a daytime release on the same day: 2:00 pm GMT / 10:00 am ET / 7:00 am PT. Please note that exact timings may vary based on your location and time zone.

The episode will air on Japanese TV channels like Tokyo MX, KBS Kyoto, Sun Television, and BS Nippon Television. International audiences can stream Tower Of God Season 2 Episode 10 with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, available 30 minutes after the Japanese broadcast.

Expected plot In Tower Of God Season 2 Episode 10

As per the title preview and the anime’s official website, Tower Of God Season 2 Episode 10 will be titled ‘The Hand Of Arlen. The episode may focus on the battle between Bam's allies and the Devil of the Right Hand. The episode may also explore Khun's investigation into Bam's survival.

He could seek information from those like Rachel and others who were with Bam when he arrived at this part of the tower, uncovering details that may shape the future course of their journey in Tower Of God Season 2 Episode 10.

Tower Of God Season 2 Episode 9 recap

Tower Of God Season 2 Episode 9 is titled One-Winged Devil. Khun learns that Bam is still alive, prompting him to investigate the whereabouts of the Devil of the Right Hand, who had injured one of his allies. Meanwhile, Viole's team suspects that the Devil is Horyang. Upon seeing the person, Horyang reveals that they were both subjected to illegal experiments.

Horyang shares his background, explaining that he and another child were the only survivors of these experiments, initially taught basic life skills by a woman before being transferred for further experimentation. They were turned into Living Ignition Humans, with Horyang bearing the left part of the devil and the other child, the right part.

After their separation, both climbed different parts of the tower. Deciding to help, his team supports Horyang in finding this person. Later, Horyang questions Bam about his skeletal powers, suspecting Bam might also be a Living Ignition Weapon. Tower Of God Season 2 Episode 9 ends after Bam reveals his teacher's role in his transformation, and Horyang leaves his teammates.

