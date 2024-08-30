Tower of God Season 2 Episode 9: Release Date, Streaming Details, Expected Plot And More

Wangnan and Baam, now known as Viole, faced their second test together in the last episode of Tower of God Season 2, which required them to protect their treasure keys. Meanwhile, Khun’s team takes the Regular test, where Dan leads the group to trouble.

With Khun now having learned of Baam’s survival, Tower of God Season 2 Episode 9 is set to uncover how he and his teammates react to the news. Don’t miss the episode as it releases, and keep reading to find out the release date, expected plot, and more.

Tower of God Season 2 Episode 9: Release date and streaming details

Tower of God Season 2 Episode 9 is set to release on Sunday, September 1, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST, as stated on the anime's official website. For international viewers, this means a daytime release on the same day at around 2:00 pm GMT / 10:00 am ET / 7:00 am PT. Keep in mind the exact release time may differ based on your location and time zone.

The episode will be broadcast on Japanese TV channels such as Tokyo MX, KBS Kyoto, Sun Television, and BS Nippon Television. International audiences can watch Episode 9 on Crunchyroll with English subtitles, available 30 minutes after the Japanese broadcast.

Expected plot in Tower of God Season 2 Episode 9

As per the title preview and the anime’s official website, Tower of God Season 2 Episode 9 will be titled One-Winged Devil. The episode is expected to focus on Horyang Kang, also known as Mister Devil, as he shows off his fighting abilities. More information on Emily’s situation may also be revealed.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Tower of God Season 2 Episode 9 may instead explore Khun's circumstances now that he knows that Baam is still alive. His discovery will raise more questions about Rachel's position and intentions, given that he has been taking care of her. This may eventually lead to Khun figuring out what she did to Baam.

Tower of God Season 2 Episode 8 recap

Tower of God Season 2 Episode 8, titled ‘Her Name Is Emily,’ opens with the introduction of Emily, a chatbot developed by Acorn Workshop, who plays a key role in guiding the characters. Lero Ro asks Emily for Wolhaiksong's location, which she identifies as the forest on the 77th Floor.

Meanwhile, Miseng interacts with Emily, who asks her and later Endorsi about their understanding of love. Khun's team is shown taking the Regular test, where Dan asks Emily for information on their enemies' whereabouts, leading to a dead end and causing frustration for Ran.

Advertisement

A different test site is also seen in Tower of God Season 2 Episode 8, where Wangnan’s team is operating. Miseng uses Emily's guidance, which sparks a debate with Wangnan over the chatbot's trustworthiness. However, before they can argue further, they are attacked by an enemy party.

While the group manages to neutralize four adversaries, two stronger enemies evade their traps and target Wangnan. Baam quickly intervenes to help him, just as Khun's team faces their own adversaries from a tunnel, including Jaaskel.

Ran's anger over Dan’s previous misjudgment boils over, but the sudden appearance of a mole-like enemy distracts them. A series of confrontations follow both teams to achieve a narrow victory in Tower of God Season 2 Episode 8.

On Khun’s side, the boy discovers that his friend is still alive through Emily. Tower of God Season 2 Episode 8 concludes with Emile's true identity as a girl connected to cables, dreaming of becoming human, while a mysterious figure expresses love for her.

Advertisement

For more spoilers and updates about Tower of God Season 2, keep up with Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.