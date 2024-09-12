Tower Of God Season 2 Episode 11: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

Tower Of God Season 2 is building towards quite a few important events, with the upcoming expected to introduce a major twist. Following Horyang's departure from the team, Viole's immediate reaction to find him means that, despite his role as a FUG Slayer, he retains some humanity.

As Viole, originally Twenty-Fifth Baam, is used by FUG to hunt Jahad, Khun seeks the truth about his friend's disappearance, unknowingly close to a reunion. Don’t miss Tower Of God Season 2 Episode 11 to find out what happens next, and keep reading to get the release date and more.

Tower Of God Season 2 Episode 11: Release date and where to stream

Tower Of God Season 2 Episode 11 will be released on Sunday, September 15, 2024, at 11 pm JST, as per the anime's official website. This translates to a daytime release the same day at around 2:00 pm GMT / 10:00 am ET / 7:00 am PT. Keep in mind that the exact release time can vary by location and time zone.

The episode will air on Japanese TV channels such as Tokyo MX, KBS Kyoto, Sun Television, and BS Nippon Television. International fans can watch the Tower Of God Season 2 Episode 11 on Crunchyroll 30 minutes after its Japanese broadcast, complete with English subtitles.

Expected plot in Tower Of God Season 2 Episode 11

According to the title preview and the anime’s official website, Tower Of God Season 2 Episode 11 will be titled ‘A Thick and Distant Wall.’ The episode is expected to follow Viole as he enters the giant hand structure outside the fortune teller's tent.

The mysterious girl is likely behind the traps encountered so far and may attempt to trap Viole similarly. Given Viole's strength and cunning, he might see through her deception and turn the situation to his advantage in Tower Of God Season 2 Episode 11, uncovering more about the girl's role and her motives.

Tower Of God Season 2 Episode 10 recap

Tower Of God Season 2 Episode 10, titled ‘The Hand Of Arlen,’ Horyang arrives at a location marked by a massive hand structure. He meets a girl resembling a fortune teller inside a nearby tent and shows her a picture of the Devil of the Right Arm.

She identifies the figure but demands payment for the information. Horyang discovers the Devil of the Right Arm residing inside the giant hand, where he is suddenly attacked by a mysterious hand. After neutralizing the attack, Ran appears and mistakes Horyang for the Devil of the Right Arm, launching an assault.

Unable to clear the confusion, Horyang unleashes his devil powers in Tower Of God Season 2 Episode 10. Ran receives reinforcements, complicating the fight, until the Devil of the Right Hand appears and attacks Ran's group to rescue Horyang.

Meanwhile, Viole's team is concerned about Horyang's absence, prompting Viole to reveal that Horyang needs saving, as Viole himself once did.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.