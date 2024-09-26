Tower of God Season 2 Episode 13: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

Baam decided to partner with Xia and Cassano for the Workshop Battle in the last episode, insisting on the inclusion of Khun's allies for their protection. Later, Khun, after having been rescued by Wangnan and the others, teams up with them in hopes of bringing Baam back to their team.

With a number of events occurring simultaneously, fans shouldn’t miss Tower of God Season 2 Episode 13, the season finale, to find out the outcome of the battle. Keep reading to get the release date, expected plot and more.

Tower of God Season 2 Episode 13: Release date and where to stream

Tower of God Season 2 Episode 13 is set to premiere on Sunday, September 29, 2024, at 11:00 pm JST, as stated on the anime's official website. For international audiences, this means the episode will be available earlier that day at approximately 2:00 pm GMT / 10:00 am ET / 7:00 am PT. Keep in mind that the release time may vary based on your specific location.

The episode will be broadcast on several Japanese networks, including Tokyo MX, KBS Kyoto, Sun Television, and BS Nippon Television. International viewers can stream Tower of God Season 2 Episode 13 on Crunchyroll 30 minutes after its Japanese airing, complete with English subtitles.

Expected plot in Tower of God Season 2 Episode 13

As per the title preview at the end of the previous episode, Tower of God Season 2 Episode 13 will be titled ‘Archimedes.’ As the title suggests, the focus of the episode will shift to the Workshop Battle aboard the first Floating Ship of the Workshop, Archimedes.

The battle will become intriguing as Viole partners with Khun’s team, and Khun partners with Viole’s. The outcome of this unexpected team dynamic in the Workshop Battle remains uncertain in Tower of God Season 2 Episode 13.

Tower of God Season 2 Episode 12 recap

Tower of God Season 2 Episode 12, titled ‘A New Trial,’ sees Wangnan, Akraptor, Yihwa, and Prince arrive at the ruins of the Hand of Arlen. Reports state Khun is missing, possibly dead, and blame FUG for the casualties.

Baam’s old friends learn that the deaths were sacrifices for Viole, the new Slayer Candidate. Rak, shocked by Khun's supposed death, sets out to investigate. Ran and Novick manage to escape the explosion caused by the Hand of Arlen thanks to Xia's golem, and suspect Khun is trapped inside.

Xia also reveals her plan to eliminate Rankers in the Workshop Battle in Tower of God Season 2 Episode 12. Baam, intervening, proposes a deal where he joins Xia's team with Ran and Novick included, and she accepts.

Khun wakes up with Wangnan and Yihwa, who explain that they followed Baam's Pocket but found Khun instead. They join forces and head to the 29th Floor, finding Gyetang dead and Dan injured. Khun suspects Rachel's involvement and learns from Hwaryun that Viole is indeed Baam.

He also learns that Baam is now controlled by FUG in Tower of God Season 2 Episode 12. After hearing Dan's plea, Khun agrees to help Wangnan’s team in the Workshop battle to win Baam back.

