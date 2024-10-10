Tower Of God Season 2 Episode 15: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

In the previous episode, fans saw Viole become involved in Traveler’s predicament as he attempted to rescue someone during the Workshop Battle. Meanwhile, one of the hosts of the battle began the ‘one shot’ game, where losers were sent to the Archimedes.

Don’t miss Tower of God Season 2 Episode 15 to find out who Traveler is attempting to save. Keep reading to get the release date, where to watch it, the expected plot, and a recap of the fourteenth episode.

Tower Of God Season 2 Episode 15: Release date and where to stream

Tower Of God Season 2 Episode 15 is slated to premiere on Sunday, October 13, 2024, at 11:00 pm JST, according to the anime's official website. This translates to a daytime release on the same day at approximately 2:00 pm GMT / 10:00 am ET / 7:00 am PT, adjusted to individual location and time zone.

The episode will be broadcast on Japanese TV channels, including Tokyo MX, KBS Kyoto, Sun Television, and BS Nippon Television. International viewers can catch Tower Of God Season 2 Episode 15 on Crunchyroll 30 minutes after the Japanese broadcast, with English subtitles made available.

Expected plot in Tower Of God Season 2 Episode 15

As per the title preview, Tower Of God Season 2 Episode 15 will be titled ‘The Promise Of That Day.’ The episode will likely explore Endorsi’s connection to Viole and, given the title, possibly reveal a promise they made when they were in the same group.

The title also hints that Endorsi knows Viole’s true identity as Bam in Tower Of God Season 2 Episode 15, suggesting she could have other motives based on her behavior. Fans can also look forward to more about Traveler being revealed as Tower Of God Season 2 Episode 15 continues the Workshop Battle arc.

Tower Of God Season 2 Episode 14 recap

Tower Of God Season 2 Episode 14, titled ‘Meeting the Traveler,’ sees Viole encounter someone being chased by Workshop robots. When the person’s clumsy behavior gets them noticed by the robots, Viole intervenes and destroys the machines.

Instead of gratitude, the mysterious individual criticizes Viole and urges him to follow as they now face more danger. Meanwhile, Endorsi appears in a livestream, vowing to eliminate Viole during the Workshop Battle.

The livestream is interrupted by one of the battle hosts, announcing the start of a ‘one shot’ game where players must shoot each other to win bullets. The player who hits the most targets earns a prize in Tower Of God Season 2 Episode 14, and those hits are sent to the Archimedes.

As Khun and his team discuss their plan, Khun turns his gun on Wangnan, aiming to obtain the Red Tamara, causing chaos. Elsewhere, Viole and the mysterious person revealed to be named Traveler, take refuge in a shop, but their escape is thwarted by a Blue Dog who enters.

