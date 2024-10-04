Tower Of God Season 2 Episode 14: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

Wangnan’s team has welcomed Khun as their new leader, which eventually led a rather extreme training regimen. Once they arrived at the Workshop battle venue, the team took a much-needed break, resting for two days in preparation for the upcoming battle.

This period allowed them to regroup and strategize, ensuring they were ready for the challenges ahead in Tower Of God Season 2 Episode 14. Don’t miss the episode as it releases; keep reading to find out when it drops, where to watch it, the expected plot, and a recap of the previous episode.

Tower Of God Season 2 Episode 14: Release date and where to stream

Tower Of God Season 2 Episode 14 is set to premiere on Sunday, October 6, 2024, at 11 pm JST, according to the anime’s official website. This means fans outside Japan can catch it earlier in the day at around 2:00 pm GMT / 10:00 am ET / 7:00 am PT, though release times may vary based on location.

The episode will air on Japanese networks like Tokyo MX, KBS Kyoto, Sun Television, and BS Nippon Television. International viewers can stream Tower Of God Season 2 Episode 14 on Crunchyroll 30 minutes after the Japanese broadcast, complete with English subtitles.

Expected plot in Tower Of God Season 2 Episode 14

According to the title preview at the end of the previous episode, Tower Of God Season 2 Episode 14 will be titled ‘Meet The Traveler.’ The episode will see the Workshop Battle arc officially begin. The tournament-style battle will feature Khun’s team facing five other teams, including Viole’s.

Though matchups for said tournament remain uncertain, a number of intense confrontations are expected to be depicted as the arc progresses. Khun now faces the possibility of clashing against Viole in Tower Of God Season 2 Episode 14.

Tower Of God Season 2 Episode 13 recap

Tower Of God Season 2 Episode 13, titled Archimedes, picks up where the previous one left off. Khun agrees to Hwaryun’s conditions and joins Viole’s team to participate in the Workshop Battle. However, Wangnan initially rejects the idea.

He feels that that accepting Khun would make their team seem too easily swayed. After an encounter at a vending machine, Wangnan finally accepts Khun as a teammate. The next day, Khun imposes a harsh training regimen on the team, pushing them to their limits.

Though he advises them to rest afterward, each member feels insecure, believing they may hinder Khun’s progress. As a result, the team stays up all night strategizing for the Workshop Battle, leaving them exhausted in Tower Of God Season 2 Episode 13.

Despite Khun’s anger, he orders them to rest as they head to the venue. Upon arrival, they see five other ships representing the teams they will face. Hwaryun warns Khun to keep his identity secret, as his supposed death is a critical part of their agreement.

