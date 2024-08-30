Transformers Eyeing New Project with Studio Trigger; Is It Another Anime?

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Transformers.

Ever since making its debut in 1984, the Transformers franchise celebrates 40 years, and to celebrate the occasion, a brand new collaboration with Studio Trigger was announced. In the teaser, we see a variety of characters from the franchise but no other information was released. The teaser said that the Transformers will premiere soon.

As of writing, there is no information on whether it will be a series, a film, or even an OVA. Details regarding the staff, plot, etc are not available but we expect more details in the upcoming weeks. In the short, 39-second teaser, we see a flashy compilation of Optimus Prime and other Autobots from the franchise.

Given that the new project will be produced by Studio Trigger, who is known for shows like Delicious in Dungeon (2024) and Cyberpunk: Edgerunners (2022), we hope that the PV is a sign of something bigger to come. We cannot wait to see the Hasbro x Takara Tomy IP on our screens! The announcement was made at the Tokyo Toy Show 2024.

Celebrating the anniversary, we will also get to see the franchise’s upcoming animated film titled Transformers One. The movie, which is the franchise’s first theatrical animated feature film since The Transformers: The Movie (1986), will be released in the United States by Paramount Pictures on September 20, 2024.

Another major collaboration was Transformers X Godzilla, thanks to Synergex, who are releasing a new line of figurines that are a fusion of the two franchises. Paramount Pictures is also working on a crossover with Dukem Snake Eyes, Cobra Commander, and Destroy in Transformers/G.I. Joe, so there is a plethora of upcoming projects that fans are sure to enjoy.

Considering how Studio Trigger’s Cyberpunk: Edgerunners (2022) set the benchmark for one of the best sci-fi anime series, expectations are high for the new Transformers project. This is speculative but we hope Director Hiroyuki Imaishi will be behind the new project. Fans also took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share their excitement over the collaboration. Stay tuned for the latest updates from the franchise!

