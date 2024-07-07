Twilight Out Of Focus Episode 2: Release Date, How To Watch, Expected Plot And More

This article contains spoilers for the Twilight Out of Focus anime

The first episode of the new romance BL anime, Twilight Out of Focus, also known as Tasogare Out of Fous, based on Jyanome’s manga of the same name just came out. The episode introduced to us the two main characters of the anime, Mao Tsuchiya and Hisashi Otomo.

We saw how despite having their three rules set, Mao could not help but feel affected by his gay roommate Hisashi. The fact that Hisashi agreed to be the lead of the BL movie that Mao’s film club was organizing also did not help his case. Here is everything you need to know about the anime’s second episode.

Twilight Out of Focus episode 2 release date, streaming details, and more

The second episode of Twilight Out of Focus is coming out on July 11, 2024, Thursday, at 11:30 p.m. JST. Due to time differences, the anime episodes will be available in other countries at different times. The episode, titled How About Me? will air first on Tokyo MX. After that, it will also air on channels such as BS Fuji, Hokkaido TV, and AT-X. The episode will also be up for streaming on the Anime Store, Anime Hodai, Lemino, DMM TV, ABEMA, U-NEXT, and more.

International fans will be able to watch the episode on streaming platforms such as Crunchyroll, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Videos depending on their location. Due to Medialink owning the broadcast rights of Twilight Out of Focus in South and Southeast Asia, fans from this region will be able to watch the episode on their YouTube Channel, Ani-One Asia.

The last episode of the anime showed us how Mao realized his feelings for Hisashi. Since the production of the BL movie is set to begin in the next episode, we will get to see Mao struggling with his newfound feelings for his roommate and now co-star. We will also get to see the two protagonists interact with each other as they get to know each other better and how Mao’s feelings affect their work and living situation.

Twilight Out of Focus episode 1 recap

The first episode of Twilight Out of Focus, titled A Love That Ends Before It Even Begins started with roommates Mao and Hisashi recording a video where they establish three rules of cohabitating. The first one is that Mao will keep Hisashi’s homosexuality and the fact that he has a boyfriend secret, the second is that Hisashi won’t make any moves on Mao romantically, and thirdly, they will respect each other’s private time.

The anime then moves on to Mao’s film club, where they decide to make a BL-themed movie. The director Ichikawa Giichi tells Mao that Hisashi will be perfect for the protagonist’s role and asks him to persuade his roommate. Even though Mao wants to ask him to change the casting, he can’t because Hisashi agrees to act in the film. The two then talk about their concerns and come to an agreement for the film, which both of them want to be good. However, Mao suddenly realizes that he has started to grow affectionate towards Hisashi, who already has a boyfriend, who calls him, complicating things even further.

