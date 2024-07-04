Classic Stars Project Gets Anime Adaptation; 2025 Premiere, Plot & More to Know

King Amusement Creative, which is a music label, just announced their new project, the Classic Stars anime on July 1st, 2024. Classic Star, which has been one of the overarching projects of the label and the anime will be a part of it as well.

The news came with a promotional video and two teaser illustrations of the main characters. It was also announced that the anime series will premiere in 2025.

Classic Stars anime: everything we know so far

The Classic Stars anime series will premiere sometime in 2025, although we do not have a specific release date yet. However, the announcement came with a list of the four voice actors who are going to voice the four main characters of the anime. The Classic Stars anime will star Yūma Uchida as Beethoven, Kent Itō as Mozart, Shun Abe as Chopin, and Shōya Ishige as Liszt.

King Records and UNISON are credited as the original work of the anime whereas Noriyasu Agematsu is the original planner and executive producer of the upcoming project with Akefumi Kaneko as the production supervisor. Platinum Vision is the animation studio behind the project with Hideaki Oba directing it. Shigo Nagai is in charge of the anime’s scripts with Yōkō Sato adapting the character designs for anime from the original ones by Tomoko Yoshida from UNISON. Noriyasu Agematsu from Elements Garden is in charge of the music production of the anime with Hitoshi Fujima, Ryōta Tomaru, and Yūsuke Takeda, who are also from Elements Garden as music composers.

Advertisement

Classic Stars anime plot

The new PV and the two character illustrations showed us that the series will mostly take place in a school. The main four characters of the anime are all students of Gloria Private Academy, which nourishes artistic and musical talent. The music department of the school finds students whose bodies are compatible with musical masters and can match their talents and then these students are implanted with Gifts from the same masters. After the implantation takes place, the students are called by the names of the masters.

The anime focuses on a young boy who is compatible with Beethoven’s gift and joins the academy once he is selected. Afterward, Beethoven makes friends with other young boys who also received these Gifts from other masters. The new illustrations shows the students in their school uniforms as well as in elegant attires, which are probably reserved for performances.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: The Elusive Samurai Episode 1: Release Date, Where to Watch, Expected Plot & More