Crunchyroll Summer 2024 Lineup Ft. Tower Of God S2, Bye Bye Earth And More

The Crunchyroll Summer 2024 anime calendar is packed with exciting new releases, including highly anticipated titles like Tower of God Season 2, Twilight Out of Focus and Bye Bye Earth. This schedule has the new subtitled simulcast premieres, with dub launch dates to be announced later. Please note that availability may vary by region, and schedule and dub languages are subject to change. Keep reading to find out more about Crunchyroll Summer 2024 Lineup.

JUNE 26

The Strongest Magician in the Demon Lord's Army was a Human (studio A-CAT)

Ike, a powerful sorcerer, commands the Immortal Brigade within the Demon Lord’s Seventh Corps. He personally seizes fortresses and repels human forces. Concealed from both Dairokuten, the Demon Lord, and his faithful soldiers is Ike’s hidden identity — he is actually human. As he strives for peaceful coexistence between demons and humans, can he safeguard his secret?

Dubs Include: Hindi, Tamil and Telugu

JULY 1

SHY Season 2 (8bit)

On the brink of a third World War, superheroes appeared on Earth. Gifted with powers, their appearance brings peace to the world. The heroes each selected a country in which they would reside, serve, and protect its citizens. Shy is Japan’s hero, endowed with super strength. Her most daunting enemy yet? Crippling shyness. Join Shy and her super friends as she defends Earth and gains confidence!

Dubs include: English

JULY 2

TASUKETSU -Fate of the Majority- (SATELIGHT)

A student is thrust into a grim struggle for survival, as a global phenomenon takes place where people begin dying each night due to a majority vote initiated by a mysterious ‘Emperor.’ Survivors must cast a vote at midnight — and the majority's choice determines who will be the next to die.



JULY 3

Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian (Doga Kobo)

Alya is a transfer student enjoying popularity at her new high school, often sporting a cold shoulder while earning high marks in class. She ignores her nerdy classmate, Kuze Masachika, except for when she blurts out a flirtatious line to him in Russian. Little does she know, Kuze understands Russian, though he pretends not to. Let’s see where this wacky love story takes them!

Dubs include: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and English

JULY 4

Senpai is an Otokonoko (Project No.9)

For Makoto Hanaoka, life’s about to get more complicated. Saki Aoi, a lively girl with loads of confidence, confesses her love for Makoto one day. When he fails to reciprocate, Saki declares she will be his first love! She shares her goal with a mutual friend, Ryuji Taiga, who also confesses his crush on Makoto. Stuck in a love triangle, Makoto must find a way to make it work and have fun.

Twilight Out of Focus (Studio DEEN)

A boys’ school film club is the backdrop for three tales of new romance. Mao and Hisashi pair up for a project, make three promises, and draw closer together in the process. The club president, Jin, and a jealous junior named Giichi clash before finding common ground. Shion, a first-year student, joins the film club in search of a boyfriend and butts heads with Rei—until Rei asks him on a date.

Dubs include: Hindi and English

Days with My Stepsister (Studio DEEN)

When his father remarries, Yuta Asamura winds up sharing a roof with his new stepsister, Saki Ayase, the hottest girl in his grade. Carrying the scars of their parents’ troubled divorces, they vow to maintain a respectful distance. But what starts as cautious camaraderie blossoms into something deeper from shared experiences. Is it admiration, familial love, or something more?

Dubs include: Hindi

The Cafe Terrace and Its Goddesses Season 2 (Tezuka Productions)

After inheriting his late grandmother’s failing café, Hayato sees it as a bother and plans to sell it for a quick buck. Until he discovers five beautiful girls staying there! When they beg him to keep the café open, Hayato reluctantly gives in. Can he manage the seaside shop while learning to live with these unruly women?



Pseudo Harem (NOMAD)

Eiji Kitahama joins the drama club with dreams of having a harem like the ones from his favorite manga. Rin Nanakura, an underclassman, finds herself crushing hard on Eiji, and tries on different personas in his presence to win him over. No matter how she acts, one thing is certain—her feelings for Eiji continue to grow stronger. Will she ever be able to tell him the truth and be herself?

JULY 5

NieR:Automata Ver1.1a Cour 2 (A-1 Pictures)

The year 11954. YoRHa Soldiers <2B> and <9S> are newly dispatched to Earth to carry out and support the 243rd Descent Operation. There, they succeed in destroying the machine lifeform core units, and . With the annihilation of these enemies, the takes this chance to end this long-lasting war and decides on an all-out attack against the machine lifeforms. This is a record of the battles and hopes of and the fate which dictates them all…

Quality Assurance in Another World (100Studio and Studio Palette)

When a dragon attacks a peaceful village, it’s not the beast that perplexes resident Nikola, but the man who comes to their aid. Haga, member of a secret royal team of investigators, intrigues her with his eccentric ways. It may be due to the fact he’s a real-life QA debugger and this world is a VR game! With Haga by her side, Nikola is inspired to venture out and learn her world’s true nature.

Dubs include: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and English

JULY 7

Tower of God Season 2 (The Answer Studio)

Ja Wangnan can’t seem to pass the 20th floor. Even after failing time and time again, he refuses to give up. On his journey, he meets a mysterious and powerful character named Viole. Wangnan invites Viole to join his team of Regulars. Their journey continues with new challenges at every turn.

Dubs include: Hindi and English

Wistoria: Wand and Sword (Actas and Bandai Namco Pictures)

In a world where magic reigns, Will Serfort can’t cast a spell. Though hardworking, Will’s classmates think less of him for it. However, he has a secret strength: his sword. Can Will defy expectations with muscle over magic and blade over wand? Find out in this epic sword-and-sorcery adventure!

Dubs include: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and English

Narenare -Cheer for You!- (P.A.WORKS)

Misora Kanata is a first-year student on the Takanosaki High School cheerleading team. She won a national championship in middle school, but can’t jump after a mistake in a competition. She befriends Suzuha, Shion, Anna, Onka, and Megumi to form the PoMPoMs. Their new team goes beyond cheerleading to reach the hearts of the people they cheer on. They might just change the world!

VTuber Legend: How I Went Viral after Forgetting to Turn Off My Stream (TNK)

Yuki Tanaka is a VTuber at Live-On, one of Japan’s largest VTuber companies, as the polite and ladylike Awayuki Kokorone. One day, she forgets to end the stream, and viewers see her real personality—irreverent, improper, and prone to imbibing after a long day. Yuki is surprised to find that her accident caused her rankings to multiply, so she doubles down and gets to work. She’ll be a star yet!

Dubs include: Hindi and English

JULY 8

MAYONAKA PUNCH (P.A.WORKS)

Meet Masaki, the now former member of the popular NewTuber group, Harikiri Sisters. After a career setback, aka getting fired unexpectedly via a livestream, she joins forces with Live, a partner with superhuman abilities. Together, they aim to create sensational content and reach 1 million subscribers. Will they reach their content dreams or be hit with the block button?

JULY 9

No Longer Allowed In Another World (Atelier Pontdarc)

Pulled into an otherworldly adventure with cute sidekicks and superpowers, you’d think Osamu hit the jackpot. Nope! From a time before pixels, the early 20th-century gloomy author just wants to find a quiet place to meet his maker, not to rack up XP. Sadly, his poetic demise is constantly thwarted by inconvenient heroics. Dive into the hilariously tragic life of the most reluctant hero!

Dubs include: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and English

JULY 10

Love Is Indivisible by Twins (ROLL2)

Jun Shirosaki’s love life takes a wild turn when he finds himself caught between the Jinguji twins—his childhood friends who are as different as night and day. Rumi, the older sister, pairs a boyish charm with a maiden’s heart, while Naori combines girlish looks with her deep love for otaku culture. As feelings grow and confusion mounts, Jun must navigate this unexpected love triangle next door.

JULY 12

Bye Bye, Earth (LIDENFILMS)

Belle Lablac doesn’t really fit in as the only human being in a world full of anthropomorphic animals. No fangs, no fur, no scales, no claws. Lonely and eager to discover where she comes from, Belle journeys to find answers to the questions of her heart. Carrying nothing but her giant sword, the Runding, she faces a world of possibilities and pitfalls in hopes of discovering the truth.

Dubs include: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and English

JULY 13

Makeine: Too Many Losing Heroines! (A-1 Pictures)

A food-loving, childhood-friend-type of heroine, Anna Yanami. An energetic, jock-girl-type of heroine, Lemon Yakishio. A shy, small-animal-type of heroine, Chika Komari. It's a fresh take on a helter-skelter story of youths on the losing side of romance with slightly questionable, losing heroines! Lose and shine, Makeines!

Dubs include: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and English

ATRI -My Dear Moments- (TROYCA)

In a future where rising seas have submerged much of civilization, Ikaruga Natsuki returns disillusioned to his half-submerged countryside home after losing his mother and leg years ago. Left with only his grandmother's ship and submarine, along with her debts, his chance for a new future emerges through Catherine, a mysterious debt collector. Together, they sail to his grandmother's sunken laboratory, seeking a rumored treasure. Instead, they discover Atri, a robot girl with human-like emotions, asleep in a coffin at the ocean's depths. Grateful for her rescue, Atri pledges something unexpected to Natsuki.

Why Does Nobody Remember Me in This World? (Project No.9)

In a world where humans triumphed in a great war, Kai guards sealed crypts containing their enemies. But when “World Rebirth” overwrites history, he’s thrust into an alternate reality where humanity lost the war and he’s been forgotten by everyone he knows. Now, this lost hero must rise to restore the world’s balance!

Dubs include: Hindi and English

JULY 17

Sengoku Youko Cour 2 (White Fox)

Humans and katawara are at war, but there are those on each side who join forces. Tama is a fox spirit who loves humans, while her sendou brother, Jinka, despises them. Together, they use the power of spirit transformation to defeat the monstrous katawara and put an end to the evils of this chaotic age. What destiny awaits the duo at the end of their journey?

AUGUST 7

Delico's Nursery (J.C.STAFF)

Hailing from the prestigious noble house of Delico, Dali Delico is an elite member of the Blood Pact Council with a promising future. When the Blood Pact Council, the highest governing body for the Vamps, assigns a special mission to Dali, he flatly refuses it. Having lost patience, Gerhard, Dino, and Henrique, who are also Council members serving the same term as Dali, rush to the house of Delico to persuade him. What they witness there is Dali, taking care of an infant himself… Meanwhile, there has been a series of mysterious murders targeting Vamps. Can they find the right balance between their absolute mission and childcare in this magnificent gothic world?!

Dubs include: English

Series Continuing From Spring 2024

DEAD DEAD DEMONS DEDEDEDE DESTRUCTION (Production +h.) – New episodes on Thursdays

(Production +h.) – New episodes on Thursdays One Piece (Toei Animation) – New episodes on Saturdays

(Toei Animation) – New episodes on Saturdays My Hero Academia Season 7 (BONES) – New episodes on Saturdays

(BONES) – New episodes on Saturdays That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 (8bit) – New episodes on Saturdays

(8bit) – New episodes on Saturdays YATAGARASU: The Raven Does Not Choose Its Master (Pierrot) – New episodes on Saturdays

