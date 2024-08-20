Twilight Out Of Focus Episode 8: New First Year To Join The Film Club; Release Date, Where To Stream And More

Giiichi and Jin have confessed their feelings for one another, likely to begin dating by the next episode. Twilight Out Of Focus Episode 8 is just around the corner, with new characters to be introduced, so don’t miss it as it airs.

Keep reading to find out the release date, where to watch Twilight Out Of Focus Episode 8, the expected plot, and a recap of the previous episode.

Twilight Out Of Focus Episode 8: Release date and streaming details

Twilight Out Of Focus Episode 8 is set to premiere on Thursday, August 22, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST. In Japan, it will first air on Tokyo MX, followed by broadcasts on BS Fuji, Hokkaido TV, and AT-X at various times.

The episode will be available for streaming in Japan on platforms such as ABEMA, U-NEXT, Anime Hōdai, d Anime Store, DMM TV, and Lemino. International viewers can watch the English-subtitled version online shortly after its Japanese TV debut, typically within about half an hour.

Globally, Twilight Out Of Focus Episode 8 will be accessible via Crunchyroll, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video. For South and Southeast Asian viewers, Medialink holds the rights and will offer the episode on the Ani-One Asia YouTube channel.

Expected plot of Twilight Out Of Focus Episode 8

As per the episode preview, Twilight Out Of Focus Episode 8 will be titled A Real Trashy Boyfriend. The episode is expected to introduce a new character named Shion Yoshino. This new first-year student will be seen joining the film club with the intention of finding a boyfriend.

However, he will instead end up clashing with Rei Inaba, a third-year who remains in the club despite retiring as vice president. Rei bluntly tells Shion that he won’t be able to find a boyfriend, leading to a heated argument between the two.

Despite this, their relationship will take a surprising turn when Rei comforts a crying Shion later, leading them to start dating suddenly. As Twilight Out Of Focus Episode 8’s title suggests, it soon becomes apparent that Rei has a less-than-ideal personality.

Twilight Out Of Focus Episode 7 recap

Twilight Out Of Focus Episode 7, titled A Fateful Resolution, begins by providing insight into Jin's background, revealing that Jin was first inspired by Giichi's film as a child, which ignited his passion for filmmaking.

Giichi finds an old photograph in the present and asks Jin why he never mentioned their past connection. Jin explains that he recognized Giichi when he joined the film club, but since Jin had lost weight since childhood, Giichi did not recognize him.

Jin admits that Giichi was the reason he fell in love with the film. As Jin tries to avoid delving deeper into their past, Giichi surprises him with a kiss and asks Jin to share more about himself in Twilight Out Of Focus Episode 7, promising to respond to his confession afterward.

Excited by this, Jin suggests they talk over a movie that night. During their movie night, Jin reveals his long-held admiration and jealousy of Giichi's talent as a director. This conversation brings them closer, leading to some intimate moments between them.

With the school's cultural festival approaching and the transition from spring to summer, both Jin and Giichi begin to feel the weight of their impending separation in Twilight Out Of Focus Episode 7 — Jin’s graduation and Giichi’s departure from the dorm.

Jin asks Giichi if he loves him, and Giichi confesses his fear of being apart. Jin reassures him, saying their love will endure despite the distance. Twilight Out Of Focus Episode 7 concludes with Jin and Giichi confessing their love for each other.

