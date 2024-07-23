Twilight Out Of Focus Episode 4: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

The last episode saw Mao and Hisashi reconciling and finally begin their romantic journey amidst the filming of their BL film. As their relationship continues to blossom, Twilight Out Of Focus Episode 4 is expected to be just as pivotal as their story. Don’t miss the episode as it drops. Keep reading to find out the release date, expected plot, and more.

Twilight Out of Focus Episode 4: Release date and where to stream

Twilight Out Of Focus Episode 4 is set to premiere on Thursday, July 25, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST. In Japan, the episode will first air on Tokyo MX before being broadcast on BS Fuji, Hokkaido TV, and AT-X at varying intervals. International audiences can watch the English-subtitled version online shortly after its Japanese TV debut, typically within half an hour.

The anime streams on platforms like ABEMA, U-NEXT, Anime Hōdai, d Anime Store, DMM TV, and Lemino. It is also available globally on Crunchyroll, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video. In South and Southeast Asia, Medialink holds the broadcast rights, offering Twilight Out Of Focus Episode 4 on their YouTube channel, Ani-One Asia, to viewers in those regions.

Expected plot of Twilight Out of Focus Episode 4

As per the official site and the episode preview, Twilight Out of Focus Episode 4 will be titled Just Like A Movie. The episode will see the film club conclude the shooting of their BL film. Having played the lead role, Hisashi expresses his desire to join the drama club and continue performing in front of Mao.

After affirming their feelings, Mao and Hisashi will be seen sneaking out to the observatory at night. The story will then shift back to spring, where second-year film club director Giichi Ichikawa competes with the third-year president. Fans can expect Twilight Out of Focus Episode 4 to entail many more romantic and intimate moments between Mao and Hisashi as they grow closer.

Twilight Out of Focus Episode 3 recap

Twilight Out of Focus Episode 3 is titled Our Feelings Aren't Always Pretty and begins with a recap of the previous episode and shifts focus to the ongoing production of the BL film. During the shoot, the director praises Hisashi's performance, but Giichi observes that Mao is distracted. With an important kissing scene scheduled for the next day, Mao resolves to concentrate better.

That evening, Mao and Hisashi discuss the upcoming scene. Mao tries to reassure the nervous Hisashi, who expresses concern about kissing someone he doesn't like. This discussion prompts Mao to think about their previous kiss and his confession. The next day, during the shooting of the kissing scene with Hisashi and Honjo, Mao becomes increasingly distracted and jealous.

His distraction leads him to trip, causing a disruption. Hisashi carries Mao to the infirmary, where Mao feels guilty for the interference. While in the infirmary, Hisashi recalls that Mao never lies on camera and decides to film him. He then asks Mao in Twilight Out of Focus Episode 3 if he was thinking about Hisashi earlier.

Mao admits to feeling insecure, and Hisashi reveals that he shares these feelings. The two reconcile with a kiss. That night, Hisashi asks if he can break their earlier promise. They share several intimate moments and officially begin their relationship.

The following day, as they resume filming, Hisashi thinks about how his deepening feelings for Mao have affected his understanding of the film’s ending. Now more emotionally clear, Mao captures their new beginning on camera in Twilight Out of Focus Episode 3.

During the kissing scene, Hisashi confesses his feelings while looking directly at the camera Mao is holding. Mao, deeply moved, tears up but continues filming. Twilight Out of Focus Episode 3 concludes with Mao responding to Hisashi’s confession, saying he liked him too, just as the shoot comes to an end.

For more details on the romance between Hisashi and Mao in the Twilight Out Of Focus anime, stay updated with Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

