Twilight Out Of Focus Episode 3: Mao To Collapse During Filming; Release Date, Where To Stream And More

Hisashi finally realizes his feelings for Mao but finds his romance at an impasse as Mao puts off their conversation until after the filming. With Twilight Out of Focus Episode 3 just around the corner with the details of their discussion, don’t miss the episode as it drops. Keep reading to find out the release date, expected plot, and more.

Twilight Out of Focus Episode 3: Release date and where to read

Twilight Out of Focus Episode 3 will be released on Thursday, July 18, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST. Due to time zone differences, the episode will be available in other countries at different times. The episode will first air on Tokyo MX and then BS Fuji, Hokkaido TV, and AT-X. The episode will also be up for streaming in Japan on the U-NEXT, ABEMA, Anime Hodai, d Anime Store, Hulu, and more.

Internationally, fans will be able to watch Twilight Out of Focus Episode 3 on streaming platforms such as Crunchyroll, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Videos, depending on their location. Viewers in South and Southeast Asia can tune in to Medialink's YouTube channel, Muse Asia, to watch the latest episode.

Expected plot in Twilight Out of Focus Episode 3

According to the anime’s official website, Twilight Out of Focus Episode 3 will titled ‘Our Feelings Aren’t Always Pretty,’ and will likely focus on the filming of the BL movie. Fans can look forward to seeing the episode, as it will see Mao break his promise to Hisashi – that he would not see him as a romantic interest.

As per the website, during the film club's shoot, Mao will be seen becoming agitated during Hisashi's kiss scene in Twilight Out of Focus Episode 3 and ends up falling. Hisashi escorts Mao to the nurse's office, and in front of Hisashi's camera, Mao's true feelings become apparent.

Twilight Out of Focus Episode 2 recap

Twilight Out of Focus Episode 2, titled Pick Me, begins with a short recap of the previous episode. The episode then transitions to the film club, introducing Hisashi to the crew and explaining the preparations for their production, including a costume fitting. Hisashi inquires about Mao and learns he is planning the shoot with the camera crew.

Hisashi then visits Mao, where they briefly chat. Hisashi complains about their separation during preparations and leans on Mao, who realizes the reasons for his growing feelings for Hisashi. Understanding the pain of unrequited love, Mao feels happy for Hisashi and his boyfriend, thinking he should be supportive of his friend.

A few days later, the crew is ready to shoot. Mao and Giichi discuss the shoot on a video call, during which Mao mentions Hisashi's absence. The call ends as Hisashi returns with a bruised cheek, informing Mao that he has been dumped. Mao tends to Hisashi's wound in Twilight Out of Focus Episode 2, worrying about the shoot the next day. Mao consoles him, asking what happened.

Hisashi reveals the complications in his relationship and admits he knew it was ending. Mao conflicted, confesses his feelings to Hisashi, asking him to choose him and promising never to hurt him. Hisashi, relieved, hugs Mao and the episode then reveals Hisashi's past and his breakup story, as well as his growing attachment to Mao.

In the present, Hisashi acknowledges his feelings for Mao. They share a moment, but Mao, realizing what happened, leaves the room, leaving Hisashi puzzled. The next day, the shoot begins, and they decide to leave Hisashi's bruise as it suits his role. However, the shoot doesn't go well because Hisashi's mental state affects his concentration.

Mao suggests a 15-minute break and talks with Hisashi. When Hisashi mentions the previous night, Mao advises him to focus on the shoot. Twilight Out of Focus Episode 2 concludes with Mao promising to discuss the matter after the shooting is done.

For more updates on Hisashi and Mao’s film in the Twilight Out of Focus anime, keep up with Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

