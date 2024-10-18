Uzumaki Episode 4: Kirie To Discover The Curse’s Origin; Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

Fans experienced the chilling happenings at Kurouzu Hospital in the last episode of Uzumaki, where Kirie watched as a woman drank the blood of other patients while mushrooms grew out of babies. With more horrific events on the horizon for Kirie and the town, fans can look forward to the next episode for more.

Uzumaki Episode 4 is expected to explore Kirie’s life as she grapples with losing her home and finally learns the cause of the curse, so don’t miss it. Keep reading to find out the release date, where to watch it, what to expect from it, and a recap of the last episode.

Uzumaki Episode 4: Release date and where to stream

Uzumaki Episode 4 is scheduled to premiere on Sunday, October 20, 2024, on Adult Swim, where it will first be available for streaming. Following its initial airing, the episode will also be accessible on HBO Max, which will require a subscription.

In the UK, fans can tune in to Channel 4 at 6:00 am BST on the same day to watch Uzumaki Episode 4. Additionally, Adult Swim plans to re-broadcast the episode in both languages on Thursday, October 24, 2024, at 12:30 am ET. However, the episode will not be widely available in many regions globally.

Expected plot in Uzumaki Episode 4

Uzumaki Episode 4 will be the last episode of the anime, and fans can expect to see the spiral curse that inflicts the area to surge in its intensity like never before. The next episode may explore more of the town’s descent into chaos, interpreting the eerie events that signal the full extent of the curse’s power.

Given that it is the last episode, fans can look forward to Uzumaki Episode 4 finally revealing the truth behind the curse as well. As the creators adapt more of the manga's final chapters, the pacing will be absolutely vital in maintaining the unsettling atmosphere and narrative depth of the series.

Uzumaki Episode 3 recap

Uzumaki Episode 3 saw Kirie admitted to Kurouzu Hospital, sharing a room with her pregnant cousin, Keiko. Other pregnant women, who had all been bitten by mosquitoes, were also hospitalized. One night, Kirie witnessed the pregnant women draining blood from other patients by drilling into their bodies.

When they tried to attack her, she managed to repel them with mosquito spray left by Shuichi. Despite reporting this incident, Kirie’s claims were dismissed. Later, she observed the newborns communicating and growing mushrooms from their bellies, which were served to patients.

These mushrooms turned out to be regenerated placentas, which the newborns wanted to return to their mothers. Kirie discovered that the doctor was facilitating this with surgical procedures in Uzumaki Episode 3. During a struggle, Keiko attacked the doctor and drank his blood.

Meanwhile, Shuichi's paranoid mother attempted to remove a spiral in her ear, leading to her death. Back home, Kirie’s father became fixated on making spiral-patterned pottery, which later released trapped souls.

