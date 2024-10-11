Uzumaki Episode 3: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

Junji Ito fans encountered a range of terrifying spiral-related phenomena in Kurouzu in the last episode, where humans morphed into snails, hair seemed to possess its own will, and people aimlessly wandered in circles.

These bizarre occurrences have already led to multiple casualties, intensifying the overall sense of fear and dread in the storyline. Don’t miss Uzumaki Episode 3 to find out how Kirie fares after the incident at the lighthouse, and get the release date, expected plot and more here.

Uzumaki Episode 3: Release date and where to stream

Uzumaki Episode 3 is slated for release on Sunday, October 13, 2024, on Adult Swim, where it will first be available for streaming. After its debut, the episode will also be accessible on HBO Max, though a subscription is necessary.

Viewers in the UK can catch Uzumaki Episode 3 on Channel 4 at 6:00 am BST on the same day. Additionally, Adult Swim will re-air the episode in both languages on Thursday, October 17, 2024, at 12:30 AM ET. Unfortunately, the episode will not be available in many regions worldwide.

Expected plot in Uzumaki Episode 3

Uzumaki Episode 3 will likely move to Kurouzu Hospital, where Kirie will seek treatment for her burns. This location will also entail a conclusion to Shuichi’s mother’s storyline, with her spiral-related phobia possibly reaching a deadly climax.

Further horrific events involving spirals are expected to unfold at the hospital, as the curse continues its grip on the town. From the manga, fans can look forward to the townspeople later experiencing a storm in Uzumaki Episode 3, pulled in from the curse's effects.

Uzumaki Episode 2 recap

Uzumaki Episode 2 saw Kirie’s own hair also undergo a bizarre transformation, growing rapidly and curling into spirals that hypnotized onlookers. A confrontation arose when another student, Kyoko, jealous of Kirie’s attention, grew her hair similarly.

Kirie was saved by Shuichi, who cut her hair. However, Kyoko’s hair drained her life energy. Elsewhere, Kirie witnessed her classmates Katayama and another student, along with a teacher, transforming into giant snails, eventually being caged. However, Katayama’s family rejected the idea of their son’s transformation.

Kirie’s classmates Kazunori and Yoriko, whose families disapproved of their love, decide to run away. When caught, they intertwined their bodies like snakes and vanished into the sea in Uzumaki Episode 2, seemingly to avoid being separated.

Meanwhile, Mitsuru, obsessed with Kirie, died in an accident after attempting to prove his love. Lastly, Kirie’s brother Mitsuo and his friends explored a lighthouse, which led to one child’s death from the intense heat of a spiral-shaped lens.

Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates from the Uzumaki anime.

