Uzumaki Episode 1: Release Date, Where To Stream, What To Expect And More

Uzumaki Episode 1 is set to premiere this weekend, and despite this much anticipated mini-series having experienced several delays, fans are more excited than ever for its release. The anime is based on one of Junji Ito's most celebrated horror works of the same name, that is centered on spirals that embody an ancient cosmic terror haunting the town of Kurouzu-cho.

The manga was serialized in Shogakukan's Big Comic Spirits from January 1998, to August 1999, and was adapted into a film in 2000, directed by Higuchinsky. The latest adaptation will entail a four episode long run that seeks to convey the uniquely unsettling quality of Junji Ito's original artwork.

Keep reading to find out when Uzumaki Episode 1 is out, as well as what to expect and more.

But first, what is Uzumaki about?

Uzumaki by Junji Ito tells the story of Kirie Goshima and her boyfriend, Shuichi Saito, as they experience the terrifying spiral curse enveloping their town, Kurouzu-cho. This curse manifests in increasingly horrific ways, distorting both the minds and bodies of the townspeople as spirals slowly consume the residents' lives.

As people become obsessed or mutated by the spirals, Kirie and Shuichi watch their community descend into chaos. Attempting to escape from the town together, the couple will face a number of challenges from the aftermath of the curse, eventually learning the truth behind the town’s eternal spiral.

Uzumaki Episode 1: Release date and where to stream

Uzumaki Episode 1 will be coming out on Saturday, September 28, 2024, at 1:30 pm JST as part of the Fall 2024 anime season, exclusively on Adult Swim. Keep in mind that the exact release time may vary by individual location and time zone.

Following its initial airing, it will be available for streaming on HBO Max. Notably, the English-subtitled version will be accessible on HBO Max first. Additionally, Adult Swim will rebroadcast the episode in both languages on Thursday, October 3, 2024. Fans can look forward to this highly anticipated release as they dive into the chilling world of Uzumaki.

What to expect in Uzumaki Episode 1?

In Uzumaki Episode 1, viewers will be introduced to Kirie Goshima and Shuichi Saito, as eerie events begin unfolding in Kurouzu-cho, seemingly linked to spirals. Shuichi, aware of the danger, warns Kirie about the escalating threat while attempting to convince her to leave town.

Uzumaki Episode 1 will set the tone for the series, emphasizing the gradual and unsettling influence of spirals on the town's residents. As stated earlier, expect the episode to capture the distinctively creepy atmosphere of Junji Ito’s original art, enhanced by animation, providing a visually disturbing introduction to the spiral curse.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

