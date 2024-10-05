Uzumaki Episode 2: Release Date, Where To Stream, What To Expect And More

The first episode of the anime adaptation of Junji Ito’s famous horror manga introduced the disturbing world of spirals, where the protagonist, Kirie, discovers their pervasive presence in her hometown through her boyfriend.

Following this unsettling premise, bizarre occurrences began to unfold, leading to several tragic deaths. Uzumaki Episode 2 is expected to see the situation deteriorate further, so don’t miss this upcoming horror episode to find out what happens next. Here’s everything you need to know.

Uzumaki Episode 2: Release date and where to stream

Uzumaki Episode 2 is set to premiere on Sunday, October 6, 2024, on Adult Swim, where it will first be available for streaming. Following its initial release, the episode will also be accessible on HBO Max, though a subscription is required.

In the UK, viewers can watch Uzumaki Episode 2 on Channel 4 at 6:00 am BST on the same day. Additionally, Adult Swim will re-air the episode in both languages on Thursday, October 10, 2024, at 12:30 am ET. Unfortunately, it will not be available in many regions worldwide.

Expected plot of Uzumaki Episode 2

Uzumaki Episode 2 will likely see more revealed about Shuichi’s mother, likely entailing the full extent of her phobia’s consequences. Takayama’s mysterious spiral-shaped growth may also be explored, revealing its connection to the curse afflicting Kurouzu-cho.

Additionally, Kirie’s father’s involvement with pottery may become important, possibly hinting at a deeper connection to the spirals. With multiple plotlines at play, Uzumaki Episode 2 could introduce new characters and reveal more about the spirals’ grip on the town.

Uzumaki Episode 1 recap

Uzumaki Episode 1 begins as Kirie Goshima heads to the Kurouzu train station to meet Shuichi Saito, her boyfriend. As they walk, Shuichi reveals his desire to flee town due to the increasing influence of spirals.

He recounts how his father, Toshio, became obsessed with spirals, commissioning a large tub and eventually contorting his body into a spiral within it, leading to his death. His family claimed he died falling down stairs.

During his cremation, spiral-shaped black clouds formed Toshio’s face before disappearing into Dragonfly Pond, traumatizing Shuichi’s mother. Her phobia of spirals escalated in Uzumaki Episode 1, leading her to cut off her fingertips.

Shuichi also reacted strongly to Azami, a girl with a crescent-shaped scar that seemed to attract people. Azami’s scar began spiraling, consuming her and a nearby admirer. Another subplot followed Takayama, a slow student at Kirie’s school, who was bullied after revealing a spiral-shaped growth on his back.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.