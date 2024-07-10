VTuber Legend: How I Went Viral After Forgetting To Turn Off My Stream Anime: Release Schedule Explored

The VTuber Legend: How I went Viral After Forgetting to Turn Off My Stream anime, released on July 8, 2024, is based on the light novel series by Nana Nanato and Siokazunoko. The TNK-produced anime has been gaining popularity online, with fans eagerly awaiting its release schedule. The series is set for a single cour run with 12 episodes, as confirmed by the anime's official staff on X and their website.

The VTuber Legend: How I Went Viral After Forgetting to Turn Off My Stream anime will air 12 episodes in the Summer 2024 session, with the first episode airing on July 8, 2024, on Tokyo MX and other Japanese channels. The next installment is scheduled for release on July 15, 2024. The anime's home media and DVD release information is available on the official website.

The complete release schedule for the VTuber Legend: How I Went Viral After Forgetting to Turn Off My Stream anime, according to the PDT, BST, and IST time zones, is given below:

Episode 1(Released) July 7, 2024 8:30 am/4:30 pm/9 pm

Episode 2 July 14, 2024 8:30 am/4:30 pm/9 pm

Episode 3 July 21, 2024 8:30 am/4:30 pm/9 PM

Episode 4 July 28, 2024 8:30 am/4:30 pm/9 pm

Episode 5 August 4, 2024 8:30 am/4:30 pm/9 pm

Episode 6 August 11, 2024 8:30 am/4:30 pm/9 pm

Episode 7 August 18, 2024 8:30 am/4:30 pm/9 pm

Episode 8 August 25, 2024 8:30 am/4:30 pm/9 pm

Episode 9 September 1, 2024 8:30 am/4:30 pm/9 pm

Episode 10 September 8, 2024 8:30 am/4:30 pm/9 pm

Episode 11 September 15, 2024 8:30 am/4:30 pm/9 pm

Episode 12 September 22, 2024 8:30 am/4:30 pm/9 pm

However, fans must note that the dates and timings mentioned in the table aren't absolute. These dates may be changed by the official staff due to multiple reasons. There's no update as of now regarding an episode being delayed.

VTuber Legend: Where to watch and plot

VTuber Legend: How I Went Viral After Forgetting to Turn Off My Stream anime will be available on various Japanese networks and streaming services. Crunchyroll has acquired rights to stream the anime in North America, South America, Central America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and India. Fans from Southeast Asian regions can watch the anime on Ani-One Asia's official YouTube channel and Bahamut Crazy in Taiwan. Fans outside Japan can also enjoy the anime on Crunchyroll.

The anime follows the life of twenty-year-old former wage slave Yuki Tanaka, who now works among her idols, the streamers of Live-On, one of Japan's top VTuber companies. As the gorgeous, polite Awayuki Kokorone, she delivers only the most ladylike content. Unfortunately, her subscriber count and savings are at rock bottom.

One evening, after Yuki thinks she has ended her stream, she cracks a few cold ones and more than a few crude jokes, while watching Live-On's video archives. But her viewers hear it all, and clips of her bawdy, drunken commentary go viral overnight. Yuki thinks her career is over until her manager reveals that everyone at Live-On has been waiting for her to snap all along and gives her free rein to drink on-stream.

The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

