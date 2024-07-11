When And Where To Watch Tasuketsu Anime? Complete Release Schedule Explored

Based on a manga series written and illustrated by Taiga Miyakawa, Tasuketsu or Tasuketsu: Fate of the Majority is a new anime series that started to come out this July. This new summer 2024 title has already created some buzz with its unique plotline.

The first debut of the show came out as a 7-minute-long OVA called Tasuketsu: Judgement Assizes, produced by Imagica Lab back in 2021. The new series, which is produced by Satelight started to come out earlier in July and fans of the franchise are already loving the anime. Here is the full release schedule of the Tasuketsu anime for people who want to watch.

Tasuketsu anime full release schedule and streaming details

According to the official website and home media of the Tasuketsu anime, the series will run for two seasons. Moreover, the first season is also set to run for two cours, the first of which has already started. The two seasons are set to have 24 episodes each. The first episode of the anime came out on July 3, 2024, Wednesday, at 1:59 p.m. JST on Nippon TV. Due to time differences, the release time and date vary globally. However, here is a tentative release schedule for the current season of the anime.

Episodes Release date and time in JST Release date and time in IST/GMT/PDT 1 (released) July 3 at 1:59 p.m. July 2 at 10:29 p.m./4:59 p.m./9:59 a.m. 2 (released) July 10 at 1:59 p.m. July 9 at 10:29 p.m./4:59 p.m./9:59 a.m. 3 July 17 at 1:59 p.m. July 16 at 10:29 p.m./4:59 p.m./9:59 a.m. Advertisement 4 July 24 at 1:59 p.m. July 23 at 10:29 p.m./4:59 p.m./9:59 a.m. 5 July 31 at 1:59 p.m. July 30 at 10:29 p.m./4:59 p.m./9:59 a.m. 6 August 7 at 1:59 p.m. August 6 at 10:29 p.m./4:59 p.m./9:59 a.m. 7 August 14 at 1:59 p.m. August 13 at 10:29 p.m./4:59 p.m./9:59 a.m. 8 August 21 at 1:59 p.m. August 20 at 10:29 p.m./4:59 p.m./9:59 a.m. 9 August 28 at 1:59 p.m. August 27 at 10:29 p.m./4:59 p.m./9:59 a.m. 10 September 4 at 1:59 p.m. September 3 at 10:29 p.m./4:59 p.m./9:59 a.m. 11 September 11 at 1:59 p.m. September 10 at 10:29 p.m./4:59 p.m./9:59 a.m. 12 September 18 at 1:59 p.m. September 17 at 10:29 p.m./4:59 p.m./9:59 a.m. 13 September 25 at 1:59 p.m. September 24 at 10:29 p.m./4:59 p.m./9:59 a.m. 14 October 2 at 1:59 p.m. October 1 at 10:29 p.m./4:59 p.m./9:59 a.m. 15 October 9 at 1:59 p.m. October 8 at 10:29 p.m./4:59 p.m./9:59 a.m. 16 October 16 at 1:59 p.m. October 15 at 10:29 p.m./4:59 p.m./9:59 a.m. Advertisement 17 October 23 at 1:59 p.m. October 22 at 10:29 p.m./4:59 p.m./9:59 a.m. 18 October 30 at at 1:59 p.m. October 29 at 10:29 p.m./4:59 p.m./9:59 a.m. 19 November 6 at 1:59 p.m. November 5 at 10:29 p.m./4:59 p.m./9:59 a.m. 20 November 13 at 1:59 p.m. November 12 at 10:29 p.m./4:59 p.m./9:59 a.m. 21 November 20 at 1:59 p.m. November 19 at 10:29 p.m./4:59 p.m./9:59 a.m. 22 November 27 at 1:59 p.m. November 26 at 10:29 p.m./4:59 p.m./9:59 a.m. 23 December 4 at 1:59 p.m. December 3 at 10:29 p.m./4:59 p.m./9:59 a.m. 24 December 11 at 1:59 p.m. December 10 at 10:29 p.m./4:59 p.m./9:59 a.m.

The Tasuketsu anime is being aired on multiple platforms in Japan including Nippon TV, BS NTV, RAB Aomori Broadcasting, and AT-X. Other than this, the anime is also available for streaming on platforms such as ABEMA, d Anime Store, DMM TV, U-NEXT, and AnimeFesta. International fans can watch the episodes of the new anime on streaming platforms such as Crunchyroll, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Rakuten TV, and Bilibili Global depending on their regions.

Advertisement

What is the Tasuektsu anime about

The new Tasuketsu anime is a psychological-thriller-action which has won the hearts of the audience. The setting of the story is kind of a high-stakes survival game where many people in Tokyo have died mysteriously and the surviving one million people have been entered into this game. The survival game is orchestrated by a character who calls themselves the Emperor who controls everything through anonymous messages.

Every day, the game comes up with a new question that everyone has to answer, and everyone on the majority side dies at the end of the day. People have to answer the questions either through a red laptop or a blue postbox and can also win privileges. The story mainly focuses on the two protagonists Saneatsu Narita and Saaya Fujishiro, along with the rest of their classmates. However, the main goal of the two protagonists is to exact revenge on the Emperor who has ruined their lives.

The release schedule can be subject to changes in the future. Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more anime and manga related updates.

ALSO READ: Bye-Bye, Earth Episode 1: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More