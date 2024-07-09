Bye-Bye, Earth Episode 1: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

The upcoming anime series Bye-Bye, Earth is generating significant excitement among fans this season. The anime is being produced by LIDEN FILMS with Yasuto Nishikata as the director and Sota Yokote serving as the assistant director, while Kiyomi Yamada will be responsible for editing.

With such a strong creative team, a unique storyline, and an anticipated high-quality production, the series is set to truly stand out in the Summer 2024 anime lineup. Don’t miss Bye-Bye, Earth Episode 1 as it airs, and keep reading to find out the release date, expected plot, and more.

But first, what is Bye-Bye, Earth about?

Bye-Bye, Earth is set in a world where anthropomorphic animals exist, yet humans are absent until the birth of Belle Lablac, the only human. Belle, often ostracized and referred to as “noppe-rabou” due to her lack of fur, scales, or fangs, leads a solitary life.

However, even after years of isolation, she becomes a formidable fighter, capable of wielding the enormous sword Runding. Belle is driven by a desire for acceptance and belonging. Eventually, she decides to set out on a journey to find others like herself, unaware of the numerous trials that await her along the way.

Bye-Bye, Earth Episode 1: Release date and where to stream

Bye-Bye, Earth Episode 1 will be available on Friday, July 12, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST. Viewers in Japan can watch the episode on WOWOW and later on BS Nippon TV. For international audiences, the anime will be accessible on Crunchyroll.

This series, based on the fantasy novel by Tow Ubukata and illustrated by Yoshitaka Amano, is a collaboration between WOWOW, Sony Pictures, and Crunchyroll. Additionally, there is a manga adaptation illustrated by Ryu Asahi, published in the seinen manga magazine Young King OURs by Shonen Gahosha.

Expected plot of Bye-Bye, Earth Episode 1

Bye-Bye, Earth Episode 1 will be titled ‘Departure. At The Ted Hour,’ according to the anime’s official website. The episode will begin with Belle receiving a mission from her mentor, Sian Lablac, to defeat a giant creature that has appeared at Chaser Lake, threatening the surrounding tribes.

Despite her impressive skills, Belle is viewed with suspicion due to her human appearance. Her only companion is the massive sword, Runding, which she encountered in the ‘Land of Swords.’ Feeling a sense of loneliness, Belle resolves to discover her origins, prompting Sian to issue a final challenge as her mentor: to battle him.

Bye-Bye, Earth Episode 1 promises to be a smooth mix of action and world-building as it sets up Belle's journey and the challenges she will face. Viewers will also be introduced to key characters such as Adonis Kuestion and Kitty the All in the first episode.

*The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators

