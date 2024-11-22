Wind Breaker Chapter 163: Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

Umemiya and Furin said their goodbyes to their allies as the celebratory party wrapped up in the last chapter of Wind Breaker, where they playfully teased Sakura and acknowledged his rapid growth. With everyone at Furin making a vow to grow stronger for his sake, fans cannot wait for next chapter to reveal what happens next.

Don’t miss Wind Breaker Chapter 163 for more, and keep reading to discover the release date, where to read it, the expected plot, as well as a recap.

Wind Breaker Chapter 163: Release date and where to read

Wind Breaker Chapter 163 is set to release on Wednesday, November 27, 2024, at 12 am JST. Fans can read the latest chapter on Kodansha's K Manga platform, which offers the official English version of the series.

Wind Breaker Chapter 163 can be accessed through both the service’s mobile app and website, though it is only available in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. While some chapters are available for free, they are not the most recent; free chapters are updated every Monday.

Expected plot in Wind Breaker Chapter 163

Wind Breaker Chapter 163 may finally see the end of the celebratory events, transitioning to everyday life or beginning new narrative arcs. The possibility of exploring Furin members’ pasts, particularly Sakura’s origin story, could emerge, with more about his motivations and development.

Alternatively, Wind Breaker Chapter 163 may focus on relationships within Furin and the alliances formed during the recent battles. Given Nirei and the other’s wish to get stronger, we may even see Sakura’s allies begin training.

Wind Breaker Chapter 162 recap

Wind Breaker Chapter 162 of, titled ‘Everyone’s Feelings,’ begins with Umemiya and the Furin members bidding farewell to their allies. Before parting, Sakura encourages them to seek help when needed, leading to playful teasing about his gaming skills.

Nirei offers to help Sakura improve but retracts after hearing about Sakura’s tendency to break consoles when frustrated. Irritated, Sakura leaves to clean the rooftop, joined by Umemiya. The two discuss Furin’s recovery and express gratitude for each other’s efforts, with Sakura aspiring to emulate Umemiya’s leadership qualities.

Elsewhere, Shishitoren members praise Sakura’s growth but note his dangerous dedication to protecting his friends. Nirei acknowledges this as typical of Sakura and vows, alongside others, to grow stronger for his sake. Wind Breaker Chapter 162 concludes with the group enjoying fireworks.

