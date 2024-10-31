Wind Breaker Chapter 161: Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

Shishitoren emerged as the center of attention at the celebratory party in the last chapter of Wind Breaker, attracting interest from various gangs eager to connect with them. While Tomiyama enjoyed celebrity status among the leaders of Roppoichiza and Gravel, Kouta took the opportunity to sincerely apologize to Hiiragi for holding onto his selfish grudges.

Don’t miss the upcoming Wind Breaker Chapter 161 to find out what happens next. Keep reading to find out the release date, where to watch it, the expected plot, and a recap of the last chapter.

Wind Breaker Chapter 161: Release date and where to read

Wind Breaker Chapter 161 is set to be released on November 13, 2024, at 12 am JST. Fans can access the new chapter on Kodansha's K Manga website, which is the official platform for reading the series in English.

Currently, the manga service is only available in the United States, but Wind Breaker Chapter 161 can be enjoyed through both the mobile app and website. Readers have the option to access free chapters on the platform, though these lag behind the latest releases. Weekly updates for the free chapters are available every Monday.

Expected plot in Wind Breaker Chapter 161

Wind Breaker Chapter 161 is anticipated to spotlight Bofurin’s first-year members, whose contributions, though not as prominent in the frontline battles, were crucial to the group’s recent victory.

Advertisement

These younger members, typically overshadowed by main figures like Umemiya and Tomiyama, may finally receive recognition in Wind Breaker Chapter 161 for their behind-the-scenes efforts and supportive roles throughout the many conflicts.

Wind Breaker Chapter 160 recap

Titled ‘Melting Snow,’ Wind Breaker Chapter 160 begins with Tomiyama casually greeting Sakura but becoming distracted by nearby barbeque food, nearly walking away without finishing their conversation.

Nirei introduces Tomiyama, leader of Shishitoren, to Suzuri and Kanji, leaders of Gravel and Roppoichiza, respectively. To break the ice, Tomiyama humorously displays his gang’s flag, and Kanji invites him to Roppoichiza, complimenting Suzuri’s cooking skills.

The two leaders express interest in building camaraderie with Shishitoren, despite once being rivals. As the conversation unfolds in Wind Breaker Chapter 160, Nirei’s heavy breathing catches Sakura’s attention, revealing his internal conflict over mingling with former adversaries.

Tsubaki and Togame join, acknowledging Shishitoren's support during the Noroshi fight as a gesture for their friend Umemiya. Meanwhile, Hiiragi and Kouta stand awkwardly apart, granted privacy by Shishitoren members to resolve their tension.

Advertisement

Kouta formally offers Hiiragi a drink, recalling past conflicts, and explains how Shishitoren’s loss helped him mature. Wind Breaker Chapter 160 ends with Kouta sincerely apologizing to Hiiragi.

Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates from the Wind Breaker manga.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.